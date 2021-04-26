April 20, 2021
Marjory Ruth Day Sechler, 80, of Litchfield, entered into the arms of her Lord April 20. She died peacefully at home due to the effects of Chronic Lymphoma. A Celebration of Life will take place June 5th, at Harvest Community Church in Litchfield. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Marjory’s memory can be sent to Samaritan’s Purse at Samaritanspurse.org.
Marjory was born in Mountain Home, Idaho Aug. 15, 1940, to Wilfred A. and Esma Jesse (Taylor) Day. She was the youngest of five children. She enjoyed growing up in her beloved Idaho, and graduated from Mountain Home High School in 1958.
She attended Linfield College and graduated from the College of Idaho with a degree in Elementary Education. She went on to teach second grade in Salem, Oregon and later completed a Bible course at Multnomah School of the Bible in Portland, Oregon.
While serving with the Navigators at Glen Eyrie in Colorado Springs, Colorado, she met the love of her life, Marion “Bud” Sechler. They married August 28, 1965, in Mountain Home, Idaho, and began a life of service to the Lord.
In their early years of marriage, they ministered to college students and servicemen in the States and in Germany. After returning from overseas, she and Bud entered the pastorate, shepherding several churches in Illinois, Iowa, South Dakota, and North Dakota. As a loving pastor’s wife, Marjory influenced many through Bible teaching and faithful prayer. Over the years, she used her other gifts to work as a teacher’s aide, office administrator, and bookkeeper.
In 2006, she and Bud retired to Litchfield. She enjoyed participating in the life of her church, Harvest Community, and being a support to her children and grandchildren.
She was a beautiful and treasured wife, mother, and grandmother who loved Jesus sincerely and lived her life to point others to Him as their Lord and Savior. For her, to “live is Christ, but to die is gain!”
Marjory is survived by her husband Bud; daughter Susanne Horn of St. Paul, son Mike (Traci) Sechler of Oakland, Nebraska, daughter Sara (Josh) Lewis of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; grandchildren, Hannah, Josiah, and Benjamin Horn, Daniel, Rebekah, Caleb, and Abigail Sechler, and Nathan, Owen, and Rion Lewis.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Jim, Bill, and Bob Day; sister Norma Bonecher, son-in-law Joel Horn; and grandson Micah Sechler.