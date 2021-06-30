June 28, 2021
Mark Albert Bakke, 63, of Litchfield, died Monday, June 28, at the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud. A graveside service will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, July 2, at the Peace Lutheran Cemetery in Cosmos with Rev. Holly Holt Woehl officiating. There will be a time to gather before the service at the Peace Lutheran Cemetery in Cosmos. The Celebration of Life gathering will be at Mug Shots in Cosmos following the service. The Johnson Funeral Home in Dassel is in charge of the graveside service.
Mark Albert Bakke, the son of Milton Henry and DeLores Ruth (Anderson) Bakke, was born May 28, 1958, in Litchfield. He grew up in Cosmos where he was baptized and confirmed at Peace Lutheran Church in Cosmos. He had been active in the Peace Lutheran Youth Choir as a young boy, volunteered as an usher and greeter. Mark graduated from Cosmos High School in 1976 and continued his education at Ridgewater Community College, where he studied Auto Body Repair.
On May 20, 1978, Mark was united in marriage to Julie Marie Dingels at the Peace Lutheran Church in Cosmos. Together they made their home in Cosmos where they raised their two daughters, Sara and Sheana. In 1997, Mark and Julie moved to Lake Minnie-Belle in Litchfield where they have since resided.
Mark was employed at 3-M Manufacturing in Hutchinson for several years. Upon retirement he was employed as a rural mail carrier for the United States Postal Service for several years. Mark loved to spend time with his family and enjoyed the traditional Christmas Komle meal. He was an avid motorcycle enthusiast and rode his Harley to Sturgis several times and a member of the Cosmos Motorcycle Club. He loved to play cards with friends in Cosmos and gatherings with family. He enjoyed fishing, and the 4th of July boat parade on Lake Minnie-Belle. He loved his family with his whole heart and will be missed by his many friends and family.
He is survived by his wife Julie of Litchfield; daughters, Sara Marie Bakke of Atwater, and Sheana Ann Bakke and her partner, Jacob Osness, of Dassel; two grandchildren, Bentlee Bakke and Mason Hawkins; a brother Allan (Nancy) Bakke of Avoca.
He was preceded in death by his parents Milton and DeLores Bakke.