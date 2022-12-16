Dec. 8, 2022
Mark Gabrielson passed away on Dec. 8, at his home in Darwin, at the age of 43. Upon Mark’s specific request a Celebration of Life will be on July 8, 2023. Details will be announced by his family at a later date.
Mark Merle Gabrielson was born on June 1, 1979, to Gary and Jo Anne Gabrielson of Darwin, and lived his whole life in Twine Ball Country, the affectionate name he gave to his place of birth, where he and his family would eventually build a beautiful home. For over thirty years he worked to continue the community’s rich farming legacy, helping his uncle Richard and aunt Debbie on the family farm and, after Richard’s passing in 2018, his friends, Jared and Courtney Johnson on their farm. A member of the Darwin City Council and the Forest City Threshers, as well as a lifelong member of the Rod and Gun Club, Mark was a celebrated and active member of the local community.
After graduating from Litchfield High School in 1998, Mark worked for 24 years as a heavy equipment operator for the Ailie family at Ailie Construction out of Dassel. You may have seen his infectious smile as he passed by in his American flag decaled pump truck, or heard his booming laugh while he poured concrete. Countless homes and farms across the state and beyond bear Mark’s touch, with his commitment to excellence poured into their very foundations.
Mark married Laura (Winge) in Hawaii on Sept. 29, 2009. Together, they raised their sons, Cole (22) and Lincoln (7) in Darwin. Mark relished being a dad and was very good at it. He was a constant at sporting events and bedtime stories. Mark loved their adventures together; he was a world traveler, avid SCUBA diver and enjoyed camping and going to the lake, creating lifetime memories with his family.
When he wasn’t pouring walls, building foundations, or farming, Mark loved fixing machines with his brother Eric in the “clubhouse”, so that everyone, young or old, could find joy in riding. Whether he was fixing up ATVs, snowmobiles, side by sides, or any other vehicle you could name, Mark lived for making sure that everyone had something to ride so they could share his joy of riding. Mark worked hard to maintain the amazing network of ATV trails that he, his brothers and family built. They will continue to be enjoyed by so many of his friends and family.
Mark , “Ed”, “Edgar”, or “Uncle Giggars”, will be remembered for his incredible integrity; love for his family; diligent work ethic; quick sense of humor; his care for all those around him; the unbending friendship he offered; his unselfish willingness to help others, and so much else. He was and will continue to be beloved and cherished by everyone he met.
He was an incredible person who enjoyed life to the fullest.
Those left to cherish Mark’s memory and continue his legacy are his wife, Laura; sons, Lincoln and Cole (Juliana); grandson Bennett; his mother Jo Anne of Litchfield; brothers, Eric (Kristi) of Darwin and Ian (Lianne) of Hong Kong; and many loving family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father Gary; and his uncles Richard Gabrielson and James Thalberg.
It is cruel that Mark was stolen from us so soon. It is an understatement to say he will be missed. Those of us who knew him will honor his memory by remembering to be “1% smarter” than the problems we are trying to tackle, and by living joyfully, at full throttle.
Rest in peace, brother.
