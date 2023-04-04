March 24, 2023
Mark E. “Gator” Dallmann, 62, of East Lake Lillian Township, passed away on Friday, March 24, at the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud. Memorial service was April 4, at Peace Lutheran Church in Cosmos, with interment at a later date in Peace Lutheran Cemetery in Cosmos. Clergy officiating was the Rev. Sarah Jones. Organist was Charles Lietzau. Duet by Rick and Patty Nordine; “The Lord’s Prayer”. Congregational hymns were, “On Eagle’s Wings” and “What a Friend We Have in Jesus”. Special music on CD; “Ring of Fire” by Johnny Cash. Honorary urn bearers were Cosmos Motorcycle Club. Urn bearers were his nephews, Cole Lux, Dylan Lux.
Mark “Gator” Eugene Dallmann was born on Nov. 4, 1960, in Hutchinson. He was the son of Eugene and Luceil (Reinke) Dallmann. Mark was baptized as an infant and was later confirmed in his faith as a youth at Peace Lutheran Church in Cosmos. He received his education in Cosmos, and wrestled in high school. Mark was a graduate of the Cosmos High School Class of 1979.
On July 14, 2007, Mark was united in marriage to Mary Provencher at Peace Lutheran Church in Cosmos. They resided in East Lake Lillian Township. Mark and Mary shared 15 years of marriage.
Mark was a life-long farmer in East Lake Lillian Township. He retired in 2014. Mark was a member of the Cosmos Motorcycle Club.
Mark enjoyed following high school wrestling, playing pool in both Hutchinson and Cosmos pool leagues, singing for the joy of it and sharing his voice at funerals, and most of all riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family, grandchildren and friends.
Mark passed away on Friday, March 24, 2023, at the St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud, at the age of 62 years.
Blessed be his memory.
Mark is survived by his wife, Mary Dallmann of rural Lake Lillian; stepson, Jared Groehler and his wife Janelle of Rochester; grandchildren, Theodore and Eleanor Groehler of Rochester; brother, Bradley “Huey” Dallmann and his wife, Heidi of Lake Lillian; nieces, Kayla Stafford and her husband, Brandon of Sauk Rapids, Natasha Dallmann and her fiancée, John Kalenberg of Cosmos; great-nieces and nephews, Avery and Jade Stafford of Sauk Rapids; sister-in-law, Peg Lux and her husband, James of Cosmos; nephews and nieces, Cole Lux of Cosmos, Dylan Lux of Cosmos, Leah Knudsen and her husband, Cal of Kandiyohi; great-nephews, Odin and Kade Knudsen of Kandiyohi; many other relatives and friends.
Mark is preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Luceil Dallmann; father and mother-in-law, James and Delores Provencher; several members of the Cosmos Motorcycle Club.
