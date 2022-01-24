Jan. 20, 2022
Mark Anthony Kisling, 53, of Hutchinson, formerly of Stewart, passed away Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at Hutchinson Heath in Hutchinson. Memorial service is at 2 p.m., on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at the Johnson-McBride Funeral Chapel in Glencoe with interment at a later date in Round Grove Lakeside Cemetery (Stewart City Cemetery), Stewart. Gathering of family and friends will be one hour prior to the service at the chapel on Tuesday. Clergy officiating is The Rev. Mahlon Bekedam. Special music is “Amazing Grace” and “On Eagle’s Wings”. Honorary urn bearers are Jim and Trudy Zalomsky.
Mark Anthony Kisling was born on Mar. 2, 1968, in New Ulm. Mark was born alongside his twin sister, Marie. He was the son of Mark and Colleen (Marquardt) Kisling. Mark was baptized as an infant and was later confirmed in his faith as a youth, both at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Stewart. He received his education in Stewart and was a graduate of the Stewart High School Class of 1986.
Mark was employed at Form-A-Feed in Stewart for nine years, Minnesota Beef in Buffalo Lake for nine years and was most recently employed at the recycling plant in Hutchinson.
Mark enjoyed coloring, archery, watching wrestling, and hanging out with his friends. He loved to enjoy the outdoors by riding bike, fishing, gardening, being around animals, and riding a lawn mower.
Mark passed away on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at Hutchinson Health at the age of 53 years. Blessed be his memory.
Mark is survived by his, sisters, Linda (Kevin) Smestad of Hutchinson, Laurie (Harvey) Hallman of Nicollet, twin sister, Marie (Pat) Nelson of Little Falls; brother Michael Kisling of Hutchinson; half-sister Kathy (Philip) Nelson of Little Falls; nieces, Amber Williams and Crystal Hedlund; three great-nephews, John, Cole, and Braxton.
Mark was preceded in death by his parents, Mark and Colleen Kisling; sister Sharon in infancy; grandparents; several aunts and uncles.
Arrangements by Johnson-McBride Funeral Chapel in Glencoe.