Sept. 8, 2023
Mark J. Madson, 65, of Hutchinson, passed away on Friday, Sept. 8, at his home. Mass of Christian Burial was Friday, Sept. 15, at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson with private family interment in the church cemetery. Clergy officiating was the Rev. Paul Wolf. Pianist was Bonnie Westmiller. Song leaders were, Lucy Newcomb, Patti Lowinske and Wade Bryan. Musical selections were, "Hallelujah", "Amazing Grace", "Shepherd Me, O God", "On Eagle's Wings", "We Will Rise Again", "Jealous Of The Angels", "Song of Farewell" and "How Great Thou Art". Honorary urn bearers were, Kate Madson, Anne Madson, Heidi Miller, Mike Piehl, Janae Witte, Emma Salisbury, Caleb Piehl, Liam Piehl, Adler Witte and Adalynn Miller. Urn bearers were his siblings, Randy Madson and Jackie Madson.
Mark James Madson "Maddy" was born on Sept. 3, 1958, in Hutchinson. He was the son of James and Alice (Dachel) Madson. Mark was baptized as an infant and later confirmed as a youth in the Catholic faith. He received his education in Hutchinson and was a graduate of the Hutchinson High School Class of 1977. He participated in baseball, football and wrestling.
On July 26, 1991, Mark was united in marriage to Mary Ann (Nowak) Piehl in Glencoe. They resided in Hutchinson. Mark and Mary shared 32 years of marriage.
Mark was employed as a forklift operator for 3M. He retired on Feb. 1, 2014. For a few years after his retirement from 3M, Mark worked for the City of Hutchinson mowing lawns around the city. He was a member of St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson.
In his younger years, Mark enjoyed spending time at his parent's house on Lake Washington and driving his blue speedboat. Mark enjoyed motorcycle riding, golfing, playing pickleball and tennis and cooking meat on his smoker. After retirement, Mark and Mary wintered in Mesa, Arizona (his happy place). He loved spending time with his family and friends, especially attending the grandchildren's sporting events.
Maddy will be missed for his good nature and his jolly laugh. When Maddy laughed, everyone laughed.
Mark passed away on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, at his home in Hutchinson, at the age of 65 years.
Blessed be his memory.
Mark is survived by his wife, Mary Madson of Hutchinson; mother, Alice Madson of Hutchinson; daughters, Kate Madson of Palm Springs, California, Anne Madson of Palm Springs, California; stepchildren, Heidi Miller and her husband Josh of Glencoe, Mike Piehl and his wife, Heather of Lester Prairie, Janae Witte and her husband, Jarrod of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Emma Salisbury, Adalynn Miller, Caleb Piehl, Liam Piehl, Adler Witte, baby Witte due in November; siblings, Randy Madson and his wife, Linda of Dassel, Jackie Madson and her wife, Patty of Princeton; many other relatives and friends.
Mark is preceded in death by his father, James Madson; grandson, Kaydin Salisbury; father and mother-in-law, Florian and Marietta Nowak; brothers-in-law, Christopher Nowak, Michael Nowak, Lawrence Nowak.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guest book available at www.hantge.com