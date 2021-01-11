Jan. 7, 2021
Mark W. Stueber, 65 of Litchfield, died Thursday, Jan. 7, at his home near Litchfield. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12, at the Church of St. Philip in Litchfield. Visitation will be 4:00-8:00 p.m. Monday, Jan. 11 at the church and also one hour prior to the service Tuesday. Interment will be in the Saint Columban Cemetery.
Mark William Stueber, the son of Herman and Gretchen (Runke) Stueber, was born May 5, 1955, in Hutchinson. He grew up in the Cedar Mills area and attended Cosmos School graduating from Cosmos High School in 1973. He worked in construction after high school. On Sept. 20, 1980, he was united in marriage to Myra Hoffmann. Mark also farmed and drove truck. In 1998, they moved to the Hoffmann family farm where he lived until now. He was a member of the Church of St. Philip. He enjoyed gardening, canning, and playing cards. His family and friends were very important to him and he loved spending time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his children, Tony (and Heather) Stueber of Litchfield, Stephanie (and Eric) Norlin of Litchfield; grandchildren, Mackenzie Lundin, Carson Stueber, Kyle Lundin, Aiden Stueber, Gavin Stueber, Nova Norlin, Chevelle Norlin, and Avrie Norlin. He is also survived by his siblings, Dorothy Adams of Hutchinson, Elva (Carl) Nass of Hutchinson, Gertrude (Willy) Johnson of Hutchinson, David (Nancy) Stueber of Cosmos, John Stueber of Hutchinson, Jim (Kathy) Stueber of Cosmos, Marie (Jerry) Block of Cosmos, and Cindy Stueber of Atwater, brothers-in-law, Larry Hoffmann (Karen), and Jeffery Hoffmann both of Litchfield; sisters in-law, Lois Chalupsky, Judy Read, and Linda Ruzicka (Dennis) all of Hutchinson; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Myra; mother-in-law Doris Hoffmann; brother Tom Stueber; brothers-in-law, Ken Read, LeRoy Adams; sister-in-law Donna Stueber; nephews, Nic Block, and Bruce Johnson; and niece Dawn Nass.
