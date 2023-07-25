July 13, 2023
Marla Joyce Daharsh passed away peacefully at the age of 83, at Hudson Hospital in Hudson, Wisconsin on July 13, with family by her side. Celebration of Marla’s Life will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 4 at O’Connell Family Funeral Home, 520 11th Street South in Hudson. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Internment at Fish Lake Lutheran Church Cemetery in Harris, the same day at 3 p.m. Please join us for a light lunch after Marla’s celebration of life service.
Marla was born in Wahoo, Nebraska. In 1949 the family moved to Hutchinson, where in 1958 she graduated third in her class from Hutchinson High School. From there Marla moved to Chicago, Illinois and worked a short time with Braniff International Airways. She returned to Minnesota and started her 35+ year career with Honeywell starting as a key punch operator and working up to contract manager. She was a role model for women as she ascended to management status. Marla attended the University of Minnesota where she graduated with a BA in history. She also earned a Certificate in government contracting from the University of St. Thomas. Marla was a two-time cancer survivor. She was strong willed and intellectually sharp blended with kindness, generosity and compassion. Her family and friends will miss her presence dearly.
Marla is survived by her brother, Dale and wife Jackie Daharsh; nephews, Bryan Daharsh, Derek, Ron (Molly) and Mike (Lisa) Bernhagen; nieces, Cari (Jeff) Moe, Jody (James) Perron, Debi (Andy) Bowe, and great niece, Amanda (David) Schafer; along with many other generations of nieces, nephews and wonderful, enduring friendships.
Marla was preceded in death by her mother, Jean Daharsh; father, Harvey Daharsh; and sister, Donna Bernhagen.