Oct. 4, 2019
Marlene Joan (Tiffany) Eichten, 80, of Hutchinson passed away Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at BeeHive Homes of Elk River in Elk River. Mass of Christian Burial was Thursday, Oct. 10, at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson with interment in St. Anastasia Catholic Church Cemetery. Officiating was the Rev. Paul Wolf. Organist was Bev Wangerin. Song leader was Bobbi Ludewig. Reader was Debra Eichten. Gift bearers were Austin Wendinger, Treyton Huber and Teagon Huber. Musical selections were "Amazing Grace," "On Eagle's Wings," "How Great Thou Art," "Table of Plenty," "Song of Farewell" and "Lead Me, Lord." Honorary casket bearers were Mike Tiffany, Darwin Tiffany, Dan Eichten, Tom Eichten, Braden Eichten, Ben Eichten, Kellan Eichten, Jacob Eichten, Kellan Eichten, Kyle Eichten, Jamie Frisbie, Katie Travis, Tim Frisbie, Treyton Huber and Teagon Huber. Casket bearers were Dusty Eichten, Austin Wendinger, Ashley Eichten, Evan Eichten, McKenzie Wallyn and Stephanie Olson.
Marlene Joan (Tiffany) Eichten was born March 12, 1939, in Hendricks, Minnesota. She was the daughter of Ival and Oliva (Wartner) Tiffany. Marlene was baptized as an infant at a catholic church in Lake Benton, and was later confirmed in her faith as a youth at St. Catherine's Catholic Church in Redwood Falls. She received her education in Redwood Falls and was a graduate of Redwood Falls High School Class of 1957. Marlene furthered her education by attending a business college in Mankato.
On Nov. 15, 1958, Marlene was united in marriage to Stephen "Steve" C. Eichten at St. Catherine's Catholic Church in Redwood Falls. Their marriage was blessed with seven children, Bradley, Brian, Brigid, Brenda, Bobby, Becky and Billy. Marlene and Steve resided in Redwood Falls and Fairfax before moving to Hutchinson in 1962. In 1965, they moved to Lynn Township, McLeod County. Marlene and Steve wintered in Texas. They shared more than 50 years of marriage until Steve passed away Jan. 18, 2009.
In addition to being a loving wife, mother and homemaker, Marlene worked at Citizens Bank and Trust in Hutchinson as a bookkeeper until January 1997, when she retired. Marlene was an active member of St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson, where she volunteered for various activities at church. She was also the Queen of the Red Hats.
Marlene enjoyed dancing, biking, fishing, scrabble, playing cards, going on bus trips to various casinos, playing music on her organ and garden club. She also loved helping with birthdays at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. She especially cherished spending time with her family and friends.
When Marlene needed assistance with her daily care, she became a resident at BeeHive Homes of Elk River in Elk River Nov. 7, 2018. Blessed be her memory.
Marlene is survived by her children, Bradley Eichten and his wife, Joyce, of Hutchinson, Brian Eichten and his wife, Ann, of Elk River, Brigid Eichten and her fiancé, Brian, of New Ulm, Bobby Eichten and his wife, Teresa, of Valley City, North Dakota, Becky Huber and her husband, Terry, of Edgeley, North Dakota and Billy Eichten and his wife, Debra, of Maple Grove; 24 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; brother Kenneth Tiffany of Chatsworth, California; and nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Marlene was preceded in death by her husband Stephen "Steve" Eichten; parents Ival and Oliva Tiffany; daughter Brenda Eichten; sisters-in-law, Bonnie Tiffany and Cathy Eichten; brother-in-law Harvey Tautges; mother and father-in-law Ray and Genevieve Eichten.
Special thank you to Patti Duesterhoeft for making her hair always look beautiful for many years.
