Marlene M. Kramer, 87, of Watkins passed away Thursday at Hilltop Care Center in Watkins. A Mass of Christian Burial was Tuesday at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Watkins with interment in the parish cemetery. Visitation was Monday at St. Anthony Parish Center in Watkins and continued one hour prior to services on Tuesday. Arrangements were with Ertl Funeral Home, Watkins.
Marlene was born July 23, 1933, in Litchfield to Floyd and Myrtle (Iverson) Anderson. She grew up in Litchfield and graduated from the Litchfield High School. Oct. 16, 1954, Marlene was united in marriage to Ralph Kramer at St. Philip’s Catholic Church in Litchfield. They farmed at Watkins for many years and built a home on Clear Lake where they resided for over 30 years. Marlene also worked for several years at the Department of Motor Vehicles in the Meeker County Courthouse. Marlene was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church. She enjoyed music and dancing. She also enjoyed playing cards with neighbors and friends and hosting family gatherings at their home.
Marlene is survived by her husband of 65 years Ralph Kramer of Watkins; daughters, Diane (Dan) Jurek of Akeley, and Sandy (Jay) Muller of Richmond; daughter-in-law Judy Kramer of Watkins; six grandchildren, Jennifer, Ryan, Travis, Kyle, Jessica and Jacob; 10 great-grandchildren; brother Dale Anderson of Litchfield.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son Dennis in 2010; and brother, Don Anderson.