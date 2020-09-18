Sept. 17, 2020
Marlene M. Kramer, 87 of Watkins, passed away Thursday, Sept. 17, at the Hilltop Care Center in Watkins. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, Sept, 22, at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Watkins with interment in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be 6- 8:00 p.m. Monday at the St. Anthony Parish Center in Watkins and will continue one hour prior to services on Tuesday. Arrangements are with Ertl Funeral Home, Watkins.
Marlene was born July 23, 1933 in Litchfield, to Floyd and Myrtle (Iverson) Anderson. She grew up in Litchfield and graduated from the Litchfield High School. Oct. 16, 1954, Marlene was united in marriage to Ralph Kramer at St. Philip’s Catholic Church in Litchfield. They farmed at Watkins for many years and built a home on Clear Lake where they resided for over 30 years. Marlene also worked for several years at the Department of Motor Vehicles in the Meeker County Courthouse. Marlene was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church in Watkins. She enjoyed music and dancing. She also enjoyed playing cards with neighbors and friends and hosting family gatherings at their home.
Marlene is survived by her husband of 65 years Ralph Kramer of Watkins; daughters, Diane (Dan) Jurek of Akeley, and Sandy (Jay) Muller of Richmond; daughter-in-law Judy Kramer of Watkins; six grandchildren, Jennifer, Ryan, Travis, Kyle, Jessica and Jacob; 10 great- grandchildren; brother Dale Anderson of Litchfield.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son Dennis in 2010; and brother, Don Anderson.