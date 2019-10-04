Oct. 2, 2019
Marlene Dorothy Nelson, 79, of Litchfield died Wednesday, Oct. 2, at her home in Litchfield. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at Zion Lutheran Church. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at the church, and also one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Ripley Cemetery.
Marlene was born to Lydia (Ehrke) and William Michaletz at Glencoe, March 12, 1940. She attended St. Peters Parochial School, Lester Prairie through eighth grade and in ninth grade she went to Glencoe High School, where she graduated in 1958. She worked at Glencoe Mills Inc. as secretary.
On Nov. 1, 1958, she was united in marriage to Raymond Nelson at St. Peters Lutheran Church in Lester Prairie. In October 1959, they moved to Litchfield. They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in 2018. She worked for Kopplin Oil/Economy Gas for two years. She then took time off to be a stay at home mom. Later she went back and worked for them for another twenty-five years. In 1995, she retired from Thermogas.
Marlene was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church, Women of the ELCA (WELCA) serving as their treasurer for several years and took care of the mission project of sending kits to Lutheran World Relief and Global Health.
Marlene loved to garden. She took great pride in her hosta hill at Anderson Gardens for 15 years, and also was on the planning board as treasurer. She was also a member of Hands of Friendship Quilt Club. She felt that one of her accomplishments was to write and edit the First District Association 75th Anniversary book.
Ray and Marlene loved to travel. They visited all 50 states and the foreign countries of South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Palestine, England, France, Austria, Germany, Canada and Mexico.
Marlene was a very loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Her smile lit up the room and made everyone feel welcome. Her favorite things to do were gardening, quilting, cooking and spending time with her family. Her church and church family were a very important part of her life.
She is survived by her husband Ray of Litchfield; daughters, Sandra Miller (Lauren Kindseth) of Kimball, Rhonda (Kevin) Kjolsing of Mankato and Connie (Gary) Snegosky of Otsego; brother-in-law Len Dunaski (Pat Sullivan) of Roseville; grandchildren, Joshua (Jacquelyn) Miller, Melissa Kjolsing, Lucas Kjolsing, Joseph (Samantha) Miller, Allen (Brittney) Snegosky, Isaac Nelson, Adam Nelson and Dane Snegosky (and friend Katie Enzenauer); great-grandchildren, Jay Cook, Raini Cook, Silas Snegosky and Camille Snegosky.
She was preceded in death by her parents Lydia and William Michaletz; son James Nelson; and siblings and their spouses, Georgiana Michaletz, Ruben (Lorraine) Michaletz, Grace Dunaski, Evelyn (Ruben) Kruschke and Myron (Vila) Michaletz.
Memorials to Zion Memorial Fund and Anderson Gardens are preferred.
