Jan. 23, 2020
Marlene J. Radunz, 85, of rural Darwin passed away Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at her home. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Litchfield. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at Johnson-Hagglund Funeral and Cremation Service, and also one hour prior to the service at the church Wednesday, Jan. 29. Interment will be in Ripley Cemetery.
Marlene Joan Radunz, daughter of Homer and Ruth Curtiss, was born Aug. 19, 1934, in Atwater, Minnesota. She graduated from Litchfield High School in 1952. On June 1, 1954, she was married to Verl Stern at First Presbyterian Church in Litchfield. She was a devoted wife and mother who lost her first husband Verl Sept. 12, 1968.
On Dec. 9, 1973, she was united in marriage to Stanley Radunz at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Litchfield, where they farmed together in Ellsworth Township. Marlene was a member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church and the Ladies Aid. She was also a member of the VFW Auxiliary. Marlene served as secretary of Ellsworth Township Board and was a fire warden for many years. Throughout the years, Marlene also worked at Farm Bureau and Steve Davidson Agency. Marlene enjoyed gardening, plants and all farm animals, especially her kittens. She will be remembered as a fabulous baker, gardener, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She is survived by her children, Kathleen (Stephen) Coughlin of Boyds, Maryland and Eric (Erin) Radunz of Rogers; daughters-in-law, Julie Stern of Grove City and Cindy Linder of Litchfield; grandchildren, Rhett Lundgren, Becky Smith, Tiah Chapp, Tracy Stern, Kevin Stern, Michael Coughlin, Elizabeth Coughlin, Kira Radunz and Vaughn Radunz; great-grandchildren, Jadielyn, Skye, Kael and Todd; sisters, Shirley DeBoer of Litchfield and Judy Silge of Oseceola; and special friends, Marlys Knacke and John Smith and family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; both husbands; and sons, Dennis Stern, Michael Stern and Todd Stern.
