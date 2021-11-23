Nov. 13, 2021
Marlene June (Radunz) Roles, 84, passed away at her home in Crystal, on Nov. 13, 2021. Funeral services were at Washburn-McReavy Funeral Home/Glen Haven Chapel in Crystal on Nov. 22, 2021. The Rev. Dory Adelmann officiated and Andi Barnard played piano. Burial was in the Glen Haven Memorial Gardens in Crystal.
Marlene was born June 28,1937 in Litchfield, to parents Rudolph H. and Myrtle (Schmidt) Radunz. She grew up on a farm and graduated in 1955 from Litchfield High School and went to the “cities” to work where she met her husband. She and James A. Roles were married on Aug. 22, 1959. They made their home in Crystal.
Marlene was a loving, giving wife and mother who loved baking, and making a home for her loved ones. She also enjoyed gardening, camping, and coming to the farm to visit. While raising four children, she also helped pioneer home childcare as it is now, by caring for other children of working moms. Later she did factory work until she retired.
Marlene was preceded in death by her parents; her husband James A. Roles in 1985; her son Michael J. Roles; her daughter Debra Waulk; son-in-law Dustin Waulk; daughter-in-law Norma (Racine) Roles all of Crystal; brothers, Dwaine Radunz of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania and Norman Radunz of Waco, Texas; sisters, Lorraine Thompson Peipus of Litchfield and Elta Simmons Sioux Falls, South Dakota; brothers-in-law, Wilfred Thompson, Leonard Peipus, and Russell Simmons all of Litchfield; sister-in-law Cecelia Roles; brothers and sisters-in-law, Richard and Frances Poferl, William and Bernice Johnson, Stanley and Lillian Stay; brother-in-law Gilbert Roles all of Minnesota.
Marlene is survived by sons, Greg A. Roles and James M. Roles of Crystal; brother Richard (Elaine) Radunz of Dassel; sister-in-law Shirley Radunz of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; brother-in-law Wallace L. Roles of Crystal; sister-in-law JoAnn Roles; grandchildren, Shirlie Racine, James M. Roles Jr (Reanna), Dustin Waulk and Heather Waulk; many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Marlene's sweet presence will be greatly missed. Rest in peace.