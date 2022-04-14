April 10, 2022
Marles D. Fischer, 99, of Brownton, passed away on Sunday, April 10, 2022, at Woodstone Senior Living in Hutchinson. Funeral service was Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Brownton, with interment in the church cemetery. Clergy officiating was the Reverend R. Allan Reed. Organist was Karen Buckentin. Congregational hymns were, “How Great Thou Art”, “What a Friend We Have in Jesus” and “Amazing Grace”. Honorary casket bearers were her granddaughters, Wendy Bertrang, Sara Pluth, Stephanie Schlauderaff. Casket bearers were her grandsons, Ryan Fischer, Brock Fischer, Todd Lindeman, Reese Lindeman, Kelly Lindeman, Blake Lindeman, Casey Lindeman, Nicholas Fischer.
Marles Dorothy Fischer was born on Dec. 21, 1922, at home in Round Grove Township, McLeod County. She was the daughter of Henry and Eleonora (Zieman) Hesse. Marles was baptized as an infant, and later confirmed in her faith as a youth at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Brownton. She received her education at District 50 in Round Grove Township and Immanuel Lutheran School in Brownton.
On April 5, 1942, Marles was united in marriage to Harland Fischer at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Brownton. This marriage was blessed with five children, Donovan, Armon, Morris, Monica, and Farrel. Marles and Harland resided in Brownton. They shared 56 years of marriage before the passing of Harland in 1998.
Marles was employed at Fingerhut in Gaylord before she went to work in production at 3M in Hutchinson. She retired in 1986. Marles was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Brownton.
Marles enjoyed quilting, crocheting, baking, cooking, reading, and gardening. She made the BEST chocolate cake. Sometimes the cake would get eaten so fast that she immediately had to make another one. She also enjoyed spending time and fishing with her family, grandchildren and friends at their cabin on Lake Francis.
In July of 2020, when Marles required additional care, she moved to Woodstone Senior Living in Hutchinson. She liked to play the harmonica for the staff and residents and was crowned “Valentine Queen” this past February.
Marles passed away on Sunday, April 10, 2022, at Woodstone Senior Living, at the age of 99 years. Blessed be her memory.
Marles is survived by her children, Donovan (Karen) Fischer of Eagle Lake, Armon Fischer of Brownton, Morris (Debora) Fischer of Hutchinson, Monica (Ronald) Lindeman of Brownton, Farrel (Janel) Fischer of Brownton; grandchildren, Ryan (Jodi) Fischer, Wendy (Jeff) Bertrang, Brock (special friend Emily Edwards) Fischer, Sara (Anthony) Pluth, Todd (Lisa) Lindeman, Reese Lindeman, Kelly Lindeman, Blake (Bridget) Lindeman, Casey Lindeman, Nicholas Fischer, Stephanie (Cole) Schlauderaff; great-grandchildren, Jordan Lindeman, Dash Lindeman, Hayden Fischer, Emily Bertrang, Jake Bertrang, Laura Bertrang, Madeleine Pluth, Oliver Pluth, Amelia Lindeman, Parker Lindeman, McKenna Lindeman and Mason Schlauderaff; great-great-granddaughter Nora Lindeman; sister Gloria Tabbert of Gaylord; sister-in-law Shirley Zackrison; half-sister-in-law June (Darrel) Tvedt; half-brothers in law, Wayne (Jan) Fischer, Roger (Carol) Fischer, Neil (Celine) Fischer; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Marles is preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Eleonora Hesse; husband Harland Fischer; brothers, Reginald (Joyce) Hesse, Melvin (Marilyn) Hesse; brother-in-law Melvin Tabbert; sister-in-law Mavis (Leroy) Plath; brother-in-law Donald Zackrison; half-brother in law Dean Fischer.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guest book available at hantge.com.