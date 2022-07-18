July 15, 2022
Marlys Maxine (Barrick) Lindgren, 89, of Hutchinson, formerly of Dassel, died Friday, July 15, 2022, at the GlenField Living with Care in Glencoe. A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. on Monday, July 18, 2022, at the Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Dassel with the Rev. Janine Olson officiating. Interment will be at the Dassel Community Cemetery following the service. There will be a one-hour visitation prior to the service at the Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Dassel.
Marlys Maxine (Barrick) Lindgren, the daughter of Veryl and Emma (Wallmow) Barrick, was born on Sept. 28, 1932, at home in Hutchinson. She grew up in the McIntosh area and graduated from Litchfield High School. Marlys was baptized as an infant and was confirmed in 1947, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in McIntosh. Marlys was presently a member of the Gethsemane Lutheran Church in Dassel. A frequent visitor at Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson and was an associate member of Epiphany Lutheran Church in Apache Junction, Arizona.
On Nov. 8, 1953, Marlys was united in marriage to Henry Lindgren at the First Lutheran Church in Grove City. Together they made their home in Hutchinson from 1953 until 1969, when they moved to Dassel and made their home on the east shore of Lake Washington. In 1997, Marlys and Hank moved back to Hutchinson.
Marlys had been employed by 3M in Hutchinson for 31 years before she retired in 1993.
Marlys was an avid quilter. Her nieces and nephews were given a quilt she made. From 2012 through 2021, she completed ten quilts each year for the Quilts of Valor program presenting the quilts to the St. Cloud Veterans Hospital. She was immensely proud of making her goal of one hundred quilts for the VA. Marlys also donated numerous quilts to the Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch, another organization that held a special place in her heart. She enjoyed making pillowcase dresses to be sent through mission groups to third world countries. She was very fond of playing bingo, especially when she won. She volunteered at the Hutchinson Hospital gift shop and helped with serving dinners at the local senior center. Marlys enjoyed the time that she was able to spend with her family and friends both in Minnesota and Arizona.
Marlys was always ready to share her baked goods with others. It was a special treat when she made stuffed cupcakes and rice pudding was in demand and her contribution to family potlucks.
She is survived by her daughter, Julie (Bradley) Burich of Hutchinson; four grandchildren, Elicia L’Esperance, Jordan Burich, Jeffrey Burich and Jacob Burich; six great grandchildren; sister Beverly Smith of Litchfield; and a brother Russell (Teresa) Barrick of Hutchinson; along with her numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Henry; son John; grandchild Keith Larson; parents, Veryl and Emma Barrick; brothers, Louis, Ralph, James Sr., Charles, Wallace Barrick; in laws, nieces, and nephews.
The Johnson Funeral Home in Dassel is in charge of the funeral arrangements.