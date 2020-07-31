July 28, 2020
Marlys M. Twardy, 82 of Litchfield, died Tuesday July 28, at her home in Litchfield, MN. A private family service will be held. Interment will be at Ripley Cemetery, Litchfield.
Marlys Mary Twardy, the daughter of Harold and Mary (Bursch) Bechtold was born April 10, 1938 in Rogers. She graduated from Rockford High School and was united to George Twardy July 16, 1955 at St. Joe’s in Delano. She moved several times throughout her life and settled in Litchfield, where she was the laundry manager at the Meeker Memorial Hospital. She was the caretaker for the Darwin Rod and Gun Club for 26 years. She had a strong faith and was a cancer survivor. She enjoyed reading prayer books, playing cards, cooking, canning, baking, birds and polka music.
She is survived by her husband George Twardy of Litchfield; children, Ricky (Jackie) Twardy of Cokato, Russel (Nadine) Twardy of Litchfield, Randal (Cindi) Twardy of Eden Valley, Rhonda (Scott) Abell of Blaine, Renee (Steve Norby) Twardy of Litchfield, and Ronald (Stacy) Twardy of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Ryann Twardy, Mark (Jess) Twardy, Amber (Mike) Evenson Green, Andy (Amy Onell) Twardy, Dan (Heather) Twardy, Casey (Jenna) Twardy, Taylor Twardy, Daris Norby, Tamara (David) Ahl, Jordan Twardy, Nathan Twardy, Erin (Brad) Halonen and Cole (Jess) Johnson; great-grandchildren, Brinn Halonen, Breck Halonen, Bauer Halonen, Stella Johnson, Mila Johnson, Olivia, Paige, Ethan Evenson, Eliana Green, Hailey Twardy, Carly Twardy, Beau Twardy, Marissa Twardy, Kaylie Twardy and Trevin Twardy; and sister-in-law Darlene Bechtold.
She was preceded in death by her parents Harold and Mary; son George Jr.; brother Harlan Bechtold; sister Elaine Salonek; and grandchildren Lance Abell, Adam Twardy and Ashley Twardy.
