Sept. 15, 2023
Marlys June Zieman, 88, of Brownton passed away peacefully Friday at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Funeral will be 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 22, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Brownton, with interment in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m., two hours before the service. Clergy officiating is the Rev. R. Allan Reed. Organist is Dawn Wolter. Congregational hymns are “On Eagle’s Wings,” “Abide With Me” and “Rock of Ages.” Honorary casket bearers are her great-grandchildren Haley Korson, Isabel Korson, Grant Zieman, Lydia Zieman. Casket bearers are: Craig Zieman, Russell Korson, Brett Klabunde, Wade Klabunde, Dudley Klabunde and Jason Klabunde.
She was born June 25, 1935, in Gibbon, Sibley County, the daughter of Albert and Martha (Kelm) Draeger. Marlys was baptized as an infant on July 14, 1935, and later confirmed in her faith as a youth in April 1949 at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Fernando. She attended country school until the eighth grade and was a graduate of the Winthrop High School class of 1953. Marlys was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Brownton and in her younger years she was also active in the church choir.
Marlys and Orel were united in marriage on Oct. 7, 1953, and were blessed with two sons, Clyde and Arlen. They shared 49 years of marriage when Orel passed away in June of 2003.
Marlys was a homemaker and also helped on the family farm along side Orel and her sons — you could often find her on the A John Deere with a disk behind. When Orel’s health declined, Marlys was his sole caregiver, which she took great pride in. She always wanted to know about the crops and, of course, how many she needed to have lunch ready for. In her earlier days, you could find her out in her immaculate garden — you could never find a weed! She loved canning different things, but she mastered pickles, cream style corn and horseradish. Polka music was always playing in the kitchen and if you were lucky, you may have gotten a smell of fresh bread baking in the oven. She loved to bake, always having an endless supply of cookies and peanut bars in the freezer. Marlys loved family gatherings and most of them ended with some competitive pinochle games. Her greatest joy was time spent with family. She loved a cold beer and if you planned on stopping for a visit, you better have planned to stay awhile!
Blessed be her memory.
Marlys is survived by her sons, Clyde Zieman and his wife, Julie of Brownton, Arlen Zieman of Brownton; grandchildren, Tara Korson and her husband, Russell of Stewart, Craig Zieman and his wife, Ginger of Waconia; great-grandchildren, Haley and Isabel Korson of Stewart, Grant and Lydia Zieman of Waconia; many nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Orel; parents, Albert and Martha; mother and father in-law, Robert and Hilda Zieman; siblings and their spouses, Vernett (Walter) Mueffelmann, Rapheal (Lavonne) Draeger, Stanley (Mary) Draeger, Phyllis (Norbert) Briese; Geneva (Lester) Loverude.
The family invites everyone to the luncheon at the church immediately following the committal service.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guest book available at www.hantge.com.