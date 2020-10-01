Sept. 30, 2020
Martha “Martie” Elizabeth Wendolek, 73, of Silver Lake, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Sept. 30, at Hutchinson Hospital surrounded by family. Visitation will be 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 6, at Maresh Funeral Home in Silver Lake. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Silver Lake.
She was born in Ironwood, Michigan Oct. 30, 1946, the daughter of James and Ruth (Adado) Lupino.
On Nov. 29, 1969 Martie Lupino and James Wendolek were joined in Holy Matrimony at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Delano. God blessed their marriage with three beautiful children.
Martie was a faithful member of Holy Family Catholic Church and a member of the CCW.
Martie worked at Control Data, Silver Lake Bank, Starkey in Eden Prairie, and then the Hutchinson Hospital in the kitchen. After retirement, she enjoyed flowers, picking weeds, making dandelion salads, butterflies, family and friends. Her family was the most important thing in her life!
Martie is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, James “Jim” Wendolek; children, Jason (Christy Eischens) Wendolek, David (Amy Tabbert) Wendolek, Jillaine (Brian) Lukes; grandchildren, Mackenzie (Jay), Mariah and Brody Wendolek, Alysha and Bradley Lukes; a great-grandbaby due in December; brothers, James (Deb) Lupino, Ted (Cherly) Lupino; sisters, Mary O’Neill, Pam (John) Zobava; brother-in-law Lee Monahan; and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents James and Ruth Lupino; parents-in-law Don and Mary Wendolek; sisters, Toni Adado, Sandy Lupino; and sister-in-law Susie Monahan.
Serving the family is Maresh Funeral Home in Silver Lake. 320-327-2417. mareshfuneralhome.com