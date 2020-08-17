Aug. 10, 2020
Martin William Esser, 40, of South Haven, died Aug 10. Funeral service was Tuesday at Hantge Funeral Chapel in Darwin with the Rev. Brian Mandel officiating. Organist was Mary Bolek. Musical selections were “On Eagle’s Wings” and “Amazing Grace.” Special music by daughters were “Over the Rainbow” and “Dancing In the Sky.” Honorary casket bearers were Jim Esser, Kris Pisk, Johnathan Pisk, Nicholas Pisk, Michael Klepperich, Charles Klepperich, Angela Conan, Kevin Conan, Ashley Klepperich, Jim Paumen, Mackenzie Esser, and Bailey Esser.
He was born Feb. 24, 1980, in Litchfield, the son of William and Kathleen (Kleppenrich) Esser. Martin was baptized as an infant at the Church of St. Philip in Litchfield and was later confirmed in his faith as a youth at St. John’s Catholic Church. He received his education in Dassel, and was a graduate from the Dassel-Cokato High School class of 1998. Martin was a member of the swim team in high school and was co-captain of the team his senior year.
Martin was united in marriage to Sarah Johnson at the Victorian Inn in Hutchinson. This marriage was blessed with two children, Mackenzie and Bailey. Martin and Sarah resided first in Dassel and later in Winsted.
He was employed at Pace Industries in Maple Lake for 17 years.
Martin enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, sitting around a bonfire and camping. His favorite place to camp was Gooseberry Falls State Park. He enjoyed sledding with his girls in the winter, and during the summer playing in the tree houses with them that he had built when he was their age. He was a talented artist, who preferred drawing, using a variety of techniques to include colored pencils and watercolor brush pens.
Blessed be his memory.
Martin is survived by his children, Mackenzie and Bailey Esser of Litchfield; parents William and Kathleen Esser of Darwin; sister Vicki Pisk and her husband Kris of Galesburg, Illinois; nephews, Johnathan Pisk of Fargo North Dakota and Nicholas Pisk of Galesburg, Illinois; many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Martin was preceded in death by his grandparents, Carl and Florence Klepperich and Mary and John Esser.
Arrangements by Hantge Funeral Chapel in Darwin. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.