Oct. 19, 2019
Martin C. Hoekstra, 39, of Montrose died Saturday, Oct. 19, in Montrose. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at First Lutheran Church in Litchfield. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at the church. Interment will be in Arndahl Lutheran Cemetery, south of Grove City.
Martin Carl Hoekstra, son of Gene and Janelle (Voigt) Hoekstra, was born March 17, 1980, in Litchfield. As a child he attended Assembly of God Church of Crystal Hills. He attended ACGC school and graduated from there in 1998. Following high school, he attended Ridgewater College in Willmar and took computer programming courses. He lived in the Litchfield area and worked for McNamara Construction for seven years before becoming an owner operator in trucking. He then worked for Reiner Contracting for ten years as a dispatcher and estimator.
Martin was married to Sommer Berggren in Litchfield Oct. 1, 2005. They lived in Montrose, where Martin owned Magnum RV. He enjoyed the buying and selling part of the business. Martin also enjoyed snowmobiling, skiing, camping, boating, his motorcycle and his pets. He loved spending time with his family, especially his daughter Sienna. Martin will be remembered for his big heart, contagious laugh and outgoing personality.
He is survived by his wife Sommer Hoekstra of Montrose; daughter Sienna Hoekstra of Montrose; parents Gene and Janelle Hoekstra of Litchfield; brothers, Joe (Kelly) Hoekstra of Watkins and Ed (Megan) Hoekstra of Grove City; nieces and nephew, Heidi Hoekstra (Casey Miller) their son Maverick, Holly Hoekstra, Logan Hoekstra and Taylor Hoekstra; grandmother Ardella Voigt of Litchfield; and aunts and uncles.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Arlo Voigt and Clarence and Betty Hoekstra; and aunt Heidi Voigt.
