June 12, 2020
Martin “Marty” Briggs, 86, of Hutchinson, passed away Friday, June 12, at Hutchinson Health Hospital. Memorial Service was Friday, June 26, 2020., at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson with interment following in the church cemetery. The Rev. Paul Wolf officiated. Organist was Bev Wangerin. Soloist was David Skaar “O Danny Boy” and “On Eagle’s Wings.” Song Leader was Bobbi Ludewig. Musical selections were “Here I Am, Lord,” “Song of Farewell,” and “Battle Hymn of the Replubic.” Reader was Grady Rostberg. Urn Bearer was Ty Bollin. Military Honors by Hutchinson Memorial Rifle Squad.
Martin “Marty” Briggs was born Jan. 15, 1934, in Hutchinson. He was the son of Fred Henry and Adelaide Elizabeth (McDonald) Briggs. Martin was baptized as an infant and was later confirmed in his faith as a youth both at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson. He was a graduate of Hutchinson High School Class of 1952. Martin furthered his education at Minnesota State University, Mankato, for two years.
Martin entered active military service in the United States Navy March 9, 1953, in Minneapolis, and served his country during the Korean War. He received an Honorable Discharge April 26, 1957, in San Diego, California, and achieved the rank of Aviation Electrician’s Mate Petty Officer 2nd Class.
July 29, 1961, Martin was united in marriage to Carol Darlene Betker at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson. This marriage was blessed with two children, Kristin and Paul. Martin and Carol resided in Hutchinson and shared 58 years of marriage.
Martin was employed at 3M in Hutchinson as a QC Analyst. He retired Jan. 1, 1994.
Martin was a member of St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson. He was also a member of the American Legion Post 906 and the Hutchinson Knights of Columbus Council #4797.
Martin enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, and bicycling. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family, grandchildren and friends.
Martin passed away Friday, June 12, at the Hutchinson Health Hospital at the age of 86 years.
Blessed be his memory.
Martin is survived by his wife Carol Briggs of Hutchinson; children, Kristin Briggs and her partner and friend David Jennings, of New Brighton, Paul Briggs and his wife Tania, of Lino Lakes; grandchildren, Brita Wigen, Haley Briggs, Keira Briggs, and Andrew Briggs; great grandchildren, Ty, Vinnie, and Jaden; brothers-in-law, Gordon Betker of Hutchinson, and Jim Waldron of Hutchinson; sisters-in-law, Nancy Mackedanz and her husband, LeRoy, of Hutchinson, Clara Betker of Hutchinson, and Sherrie Bjork of Dassel; many loving nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends
Martin was preceded in death by his parents Fred and Adelaide Briggs; siblings, Francis (Pat) Briggs, Leonard (Joyce) Briggs, Margaret (Donald) Bjork, and Kenneth Briggs; sisters-in-law, Gloria (Donald) McKimm, Barbara Betker, and Sandra Waldron; and brother-in-law Roger Betker.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Chapels in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.