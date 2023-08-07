July 5, 2023
Martin "Marty" Charles Koepp Jr., 79, of Dassel passed away July 5 at Good Samaritan Society in Howard Lake. Graveside service was Saturday at Koniska Cemetery in rural Glencoe. Clergy officiating was Dwight Frietag. Special music (CD) was "When The River Meets The Sea," "The Time Is Gone" and "Marine Corps Hymn." Urn bearer was Kagan Lawrence. Military honors by Hutchinson Memorial Rifle Squad.
He was born Aug. 10, 1943, in Hutchinson, the son of Martin and Elfrieda (Hoff) Koepp. He was baptized as an infant Sept. 12, 1943, and was later confirmed in his faith as a youth on May 25, 1958, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Acoma Township. He received his education in Hutchinson, until being severely injured in an accident. After the accident, he relocated to Glenwood, where he was a graduate of the Glenwood High School class of 1963. After graduating, Marty returned to Cedar Mills, where he worked at the Howard Lake Creamery in Howard Lake.
He entered active military service in the United States Marine Corps on March 21, 1966, and served his country during the Vietnam War. He received an honorable discharge June 27, 1969, at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, and achieved the rank of sergeant.
After returning home, he became employed at 3M in Hutchinson. He retired on March 1, 2022. Marty served as commander of VFW Post 906 from 1989-1990, and received the honor of being a White Hat Commander, MOC Puptent 65 where he served as a MOC Seam Squirrel from 1991-1992, and the DAV Chapter 37. He was also a member of the Hutchinson Memorial Rifle Squad, serving as quarter master, and a member of the Brownton Rod and Gun Club.
He was an avid sportsman. He loved hunting and fishing, not only in Minnesota, but Alaska, Montana, and Michigan as well. He was a self-taught butcher and assisted at the Darwin Meat Market until the business closed. Marty would often make sausage, venison jerky, and venison sticks for his family and friends. He was an excellent cook who loved canning, freezing, and dehydrating fruits and vegetables. Marty always kept a large garden at home and would tend to it regularly. He especially enjoyed spending time with family, friends, and pets. Marty was very supportive of his daughter Mara's dancing career. He only missed two competitions due to health issues. With his excellent handyman skills, Marty often assisted Mara with her dance studio, All That Dance in Hutchinson.
Marty succumbed to cancer July 5 at Good Samaritan Society in Howard Lake.
Blessed be his memory.
Marty is survived by his daughter, Marabeth "Mara" Koepp; brother, Larry Koepp and his wife, Karen; brother-in-law, Lee Jahner; aunt, Deloros Barlou; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Marty is preceded in death by his parents, Martin and Elfrieda Koepp; sister, Donna Jahner; nephew, Jason Koepp; many other relatives and friends.