March 1, 2020
Martin “Marty” Warren Page, 72, of Litchfield passed away March 1 at the Minnesota Veterans Home in Minneapolis. Celebration of life service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at Elim Church, 685 13th Ave. N.E., Minneapolis. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
Marty was born to Warren and Elizabeth (Sandall) Page in Columbia Heights on July 1, 1947.
Survived by his wife Jan; three children, Jennifer Page (Duong Le), Laura (Andy) Dyer and Roger Page; three grandsons, Nathan, Martin and Adam Le; sister Lynn (Jim) Freeman; sister-in-law Claudia Page; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by his sister Charlotte Page; brother Glen Page; parents.
Memorials may be directed to the family, or one of the following charities: Grace Hospice, Minnesota Veterans Home memory care unit, University of Minnesota Program of Mortuary Science, and Minnesota Public Radio.