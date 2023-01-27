Jan. 21, 2023
Martin “Pete” Otto Oldenburg, 93, of Litchfield, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, Jan. 21, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. A memorial service will be held in June 2023. Honorary pallbearers include his grandchildren, Jeremy Westphall, Nathan Westphall, Ryan Oldenburg, Dalton Oldenburg, Sarah Bledsoe, Andrew Olimb, and Zachary Olimb.
Pete was born on March 10, 1929, in Meeker County to Albert and Marie (Joecks) Oldenburg. He was one of ten children. As a child he was called “Pete” by his Uncle Erick Joecks, and the nickname stuck for a lifetime.
As a young man, Pete worked many different jobs, including helping on the family farm. At the age of 17, he enlisted in the United States Army National Guard and was stationed in the Aleutian Islands in Alaska. In 1951, he enlisted in the United States Army and was stationed in England where he built runways during the Korean Conflict. In England, while celebrating his 21st birthday, he met Edna Blewitt, who was also celebrating her birthday. Together, for over 70 years, they shared not just the same birthday, but a lifetime of memories, three children, and many grandchildren.
In 1954, the couple moved to the United States with their two children, Steven and Shirley. Pete began working at First District in Litchfield as a truck driver and held several positions for many years. After retiring he worked part-time for CENEX and Towmaster until he was 88 years old.
Pete was a lifetime member of Veterans of Foreign Wars and served as commander 1971-1972. He served as military honor guard for many years and retired at 90 years old. He was a charter member of Litchfield Civil Defense Rescue Squad and served with the Litchfield Volunteer Fire Department 1956 to 1979. He was a member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church of Litchfield. He completed his GED in 1971, the same year his son, Steve, graduated high school.
Pete was very active. He enjoyed riding snowmobiles, spear fishing, ice fishing, and hunting deer, moose, and elk with family and friends. He was a quiet man, known as the “listener” in the group. He had a sense of humor and would get a twinkle to his eye when he was about to say something witty. He enjoyed watching old westerns like “Bonanza”, “Gunsmoke”, and newer ones like “Walker, Texas Ranger”. Pete was family oriented and a good husband, father, and grandfather. He always looked forward to spending time with his family and took them on a vacation every summer.
Left to cherish Pete’s life are his wife, Edna; his children, Steven (Mary) Oldenburg of Minnesota, Shirley (Hal) Olimb of Florida, and Patti (Joe) Westphall of Minnesota; his grandchildren, Jeremy (Stephanie) Westphall of Minnesota, Nathan (Lindsay) Westphall of Minnesota, Ryan (Sheila) Oldenburg of North Carolina, Dalton Oldenburg of Wisconsin, Sarah (Matt) Bledsoe of Alabama, Andrew (Cassandra) Olimb of Florida, and Zachary (Sarah) Olimb of Italy; 17 great-grandchildren; his sisters, Alice Harding of Minnesota and Irene Burress of Colorado; and his sister-in-law, Shirley Oldenburg.
Pete was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Marie Oldenburg; his siblings, Ervin Oldenburg, Regina Masteller, Marie Lee, Ernie Oldenburg, Carl Oldenburg, Paul Oldenburg, Erna Banister, and infant brother Otto; and grandson Erick Olimb.
The family expresses gratitude to all of the doctors, nurses, and care givers at Lakeside Generations Assisted Living Center in Dassel, Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson, and Meeker County Hospital in Litchfield.