Set. 28, 2019
Martin "Marty" Plaude, 78, of Park Rapids passed away unexpectedly at his home Saturday, Sept. 28. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Calvary Lutheran Church, 112 South Park Ave., Park Rapids, Minnesota, with visitation one hour prior to the service.
Martin was born Aug. 4, 1941, in Saldus, Latvia, to Gaston and Vilma (Mesoks) Plaude.
In 1944, Martin and his family were living on their farm when the Russian and German armies were fighting in Latvia. When the front line fighting took place only 4 miles from their home, they took what they could carry and traveled down the Baltic Sea to Koningsberg, Germany. From there they were sent, by the Germans, to a transient camp in southern Poland and later to other transient camps in Germany and Czechoslovakia.
In 1945, all nearby displaced persons were brought to Hamburg, Germany, where Martin and his family spent the next four years as displaced persons.
With the help from Lutheran World Federation, Martin and his family left Germany Nov. 19, 1949, and boarded a U.S. Army transport ship with 1,313 other displaced persons and sailed the North Atlantic to Boston, Massachusetts, arriving in the United States Dec. 2, 1949. From there, they traveled by train to Chicago, Illinois, and on to Delmar, Iowa, where they were met by a host family who provided them a home and a job on their farm.
Martin graduated from Goose Lake High School, Iowa, in 1960. He attended the University of Iowa and received a degree in chemical engineering in 1965 and began working for 3M in St. Paul, Minnesota, and later in Hutchinson.
He was drafted in the U.S. Army in 1967 and spent his tour of duty at Yuma Proving Grounds in Yuma, Arizona. After his tour, he returned to his job at 3M where he worked for 34 years. He retired in 1999 and moved to the Park Rapids area where he enjoyed his time fishing and hunting.
Martin was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law Richard H. Lundgren.
He is survived by his son, Krisjanis "Jan" Plaude and his wife, Candace, of Maple Grove; two grandchildren, Reese and Garrett; sister Mara Lundgren of Park Rapids; two nieces, Kristine (Stephan) Tost of Concord, North Carolina and Maija (Cary) Nack of Bakersfield, California; and six great-nieces and nephews.
Friends may leave online condolences at ceasefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are being handled by Cease Family Funeral Home of Park Rapids, Minnesota.