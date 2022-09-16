Sept. 10, 2022
Martyn Henry Dumpys, beloved father, brother, uncle, Papaw, and friend, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. He had been recovering for several days from a sudden health issue, during which his loved ones were able to be with him and enjoy his characteristic tenderness and mirth. Despite the promise of growing strength, his body unexpectedly gave way and rest came for him soon after. We are grateful that his 84 years of life were strong and generous. A memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 19, at Triumphant Lutheran Church, 21315 Bat Cave Rd, Garden Ridge, Texas. The service will be livestreamed via www.triumphantlutheran.org/live-stream.
Martyn was born on March 20, 1938, to Jonas and Marie Dumpys on the family’s farm in Lithuania. His name at birth was Martynas Henrikas. With his older brother, Hans, and sister, Ruta, he played in the river Minija and helped his mother with farm chores, till the time came for the family to flee Soviet invasion. They left their farm and after difficult years in displaced persons camps, were welcomed to Hutchinson, Minnesota, as refugees. Marty would grow up there from age 11. After high school (where he was a self-described “spitzbup” or jokester), he followed his early love of airplanes into the Air Force. He would spend his life working with planes: first serving as a military and contract flight engineer in the US and overseas (operating his beloved Connie – the C-121 Constellation); then working at Boeing and Lockheed Martin; then advancing in various roles over 35 years as a manager of quality control for Fairchild, Sino-Swearingen, and Emivest Aerospace, building private jets in San Antonio, Texas. His keen attention to detail and exacting thoroughness in any project bear out this experience. If Marty was going to do something – whether it was rebuilding the fence, grilling a chicken, tending church grounds, or managing his extensive annual Christmas card list – he was going to do it with precision and care. He enjoyed photography for many years, but his richest hobby was woodworking. He crafted beautiful pieces of furniture (including his daughter’s cradle), as well as tabletop items and décor. His list of ideas for future projects was endless.
While always courteous and often private, Marty’s charming sociability endeared him to those who knew him. In the early 1970s, new to San Antonio, he stepped away from aeronautics for a time (to his mother’s horror) to manage what would become iconic nightclubs on the Riverwalk. Here, he met his first wife, Tonia. Together they had a daughter, and though the marriage did not endure, he and his daughter, Gabriele, have enjoyed the closest of relationships. Marty married again in his early 50s, spending over twenty years with Carol and her children until she passed away in 2011. For Carol’s middle daughter, Leeanna, Marty was like a father, and her own three children lovingly know him as Papaw.
In the years of widowerhood and retirement, Marty became increasingly active in his longtime church, serving as financial secretary, greeter, usher, and landscaping helper. Always curious and eager to know more, he read the print newspaper everyday cover to cover, and couldn’t help but accumulate books and magazines about woodworking, WW2, and healthy cooking. For a long season he met other military Veterans every Tuesday for breakfast, and he enjoyed occasional weekend visits from his niece, Isabelle. He had faithful friends that gathered with him for dinner and dominos every few weeks; colleagues and companions from years past that regularly celebrated each other’s birthdays; and fond visits with his daughter in Colorado, his brother and family in Chicago, his niece, Christa, in Seattle, and his sister in Minnesota.
Marty also returned regularly to Minnesota for his high school reunions. 2021 marked his class’ 65th reunion, but this was not the only reason it was special. That year, he had a date for the occasion; her name was Orpah. She and Marty had known each other while growing up and dated briefly after high school but then parted ways. When she reached out to him in late 2020, they became close friends and found a tender and unexpected companionship. She joined him in Texas in 2021. Through her and his loving family and friends, Marty’s final season of life was filled with love. He is dearly missed by many.
In lieu of flowers, kindly send donations to Disabled American Veterans or the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.