March 1, 2023
Marvin B Anderson, 94, of Eden Valley, died Wednesday, March 1, peacefully surrounded by family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 9, at the Assumption Catholic Church in Eden Valley. Visitation will be two hours prior from 9-11 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in the Union Cemetery of Manannah.
Marvin Bernardt Anderson, the son of Iver and Myrtle (Walls) Anderson was born on May 19, 1928, in St. Cloud. He spent his early years in St Cloud until the family moved south of Litchfield near Lake MinneBelle. He attended country school through the eighth grade. Marvin was drafted into the Army in 1950 and served in the Fifth Army 74th Engineer Equipment Company in Korea until 1952, achieving the rank of Corporal. Marvin declined a re-enlistment and promotion to return home to farm with his parents. Soon thereafter, Marvin wanted to expand their operation and so he purchased what would become his family farm near Manannah, where he cared for his parents until their death. He met and subsequently married Jane M. Brunsdale on June 20, 1973. Marvin and Jane farmed their hog and beef operation until retirement in 1993. After retirement they built and moved into a home in Eden Valley.
Marvin loved farming; a love that carried forward into retirement that manifested itself in his many gardens, flower beds, potted house plants, raspberry patches, and an orchard on their property. Marvin and Jane were snowbirds for many years in Delray Beach, Florida. Marvin sold the house in Eden Valley in 2020 and moved into assisted living. He ultimately ended up at Parmly on the Lake in Chisago City, which was closer to his son and his family. You would often see Marvin wearing his Korean Veteran hat and a “I Survived Damn Near Everything” pin he received at his 90th birthday party. Late in life, Marvin learned the importance of his service from many people who would approach him to thank him, hold a door, or pay for his meal. Marvin will be remembered as a great husband, dad, grandfather, and overall good friend. He was often joking around and made a great impression on people. Two days before he died, he made a bet with the young CNA in his room that “he would outlive her”. Tributes after his death called him “quite a character and I know he will be missed” and “one of the greats”. For years he donated countless loaves of bread, jars of pickles and other items to funerals and various fundraisers at Assumption Church in addition to stocking his family and friend’s pantries, freezers, and fridges.
Marvin is survived by his son, Karl (Lori Ann) of Blaine; grandchildren Emma (23), Hannah (21) and Sophia Anderson (21).
He is preceded in death by wife, Jane; his parents, Iver and Myrtle Anderson; brother, Eugene; and a baby sister.
Memorials are preferred to the Assumption Catholic Church Youth Group.