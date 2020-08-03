August 1, 2020
Marvin Stanley Peterson, 103, of Montgomery, formerly of Bloomington, died peacefully Saturday, August 1, at Traditions in Montgomery. No services are planned at this time.
Marvin was born June 18, 1917 in Grove City, to Hans and Helen (Nelson) Peterson. He married the love of his life, Ardys Leone Ekbom May 16, 1940 in Minneapolis. WWII brought him to service in the US Navy and he was stationed stateside in San Diego. He worked his entire career as a mechanic for NW Airlines, retiring after 43 years with the company. Marvin was a Mason and an avid supporter of the Boy Scouts, serving as a leader for his son’s troop. His entire life revolved around work; he lived to work and worked to live; after retirement, he enjoyed tinkering and fixing and was the first to come to a family member’s aid when something was needed. He had a jovial personality and a smile on his face. He tackled even recreational activities with the same kind of intensity – he was the winner of the Rush River Pumpkin Growing Contest at the age of 98! He remained in his home at 8500 16th Ave. S. in Bloomington independently until moving to assisted living at the age of 101.
Marvin is survived by his daughter Bonnie (Rayland) Scholl; son Marc (Kathy) Peterson; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife Ardys Nov. 28, 2019; daughter Marcia Blasidell; grandson Randy Scholl.