May 23, 2022
Marvin Witte, 92, formerly of Hutchinson, passed away May 23, 2022, at the Rehabilitation Center of Allison, Iowa. A celebration of life for Marvin and Arlene Witte will be at 11 a.m. Aug. 27, 2022, at the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel.
Marvin was born Oct. 24, 1929, in Hutchinson, the son of Charles and Minnie (Fratzke) Witte. He attended grades one-four at School District #120 at Lakeside in Renville County. He then transferred to Hutchinson School District #423. He was in the Minnesota National Guard Company B 682nd Battalion and was stationed at Camp Rucker, Alabama.
He worked at Rockite Silo Company, School District #423 and owned Witte’s Appliance.
On Feb. 1, 1953, he was united in marriage to Arlene Nicol at Union Church in Mannanah. Following their marriage, they made their home on Lewis Avenue in Hutchinson, built a house in the woods near Lake Manuela and then returned to Hutchinson. In Dec. 2019, they moved to the Elm Springs assisted living facility in Allison, Iowa, to be closer to their daughters, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Marvin enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, in the out-of-doors, traveling, fishing, woodworking and playing cards. He spent many hours in his shop with his grandchildren teaching them how to pound nails and put projects together. When the weather was nice, Marvin and Arlene would watch the animals at the Gopher Campfire Sanctuary in Hutchinson. At Christmas time he helped with the Special Needs Children Party sponsored by the American Legion and the VFW. For 50 years, he ran the lights and sound for the Hutchinson Jaycee Water Carnival pageant and coronation. He received their Honorary Commodore Award in 2017.
Marvin is survived by two daughters, Charlene (Char) and David Krahling of Sioux Center, Iowa, and Gaylene (Buzzy) and Patrick Vickers of Greene, Iowa; four grandchildren, Maggie (Jon) Hartzler of Atkins, Iowa, Libby (Jordan) Batey of Greene, Iowa, Katie (Jake) Poirier of Des Moines, Iowa and Rich Vickers of New York City; and five great-grandchildren, Finley, Miles and Matilda Hartzler and Harriet and George Batey; brother in-law and sister in-law, Duane and Barb Nicol of Eden Valley; beloved nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Arlene; brothers, Elmer Witte and Wendell Witte; sister Evelyn Casper; and sisters-in-law Alice Witte and Mildred Witte; brother-in-law Robert Casper; niece Lavonne Witte.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Gopher Campfire Wildlife Sanctuary, 23102 Lake Hook Road, Hutchinson MN 55350 or paypal.me/gophersanctuary
Cards may be sent to Gaylene Vickers, Box 499, Greene, Iowa 50636 or Char Krahling, 483 13th Street Circle S.E., Sioux Center, Iowa 51250.