June 3, 2020
Mary Ann Bishman, 68, of Brooklyn Park, formerly Hutchinson, passed away Wednesday, June 3, at her home in Brooklyn Park. Memorial graveside service was Wednesday, June 10, at St. Anastasia Catholic Cemetery in Hutchinson. The Rev. Paul Wolf officiated. Soloists were Frank and Alice Boller and Shirley Klitzke “Beyond The Sunset.” Congregational hymn was “Just A Closer Walk With Thee.” Special Music was “Here Comes The Sun” – The Beatles. Honorary urn bearers were Vanessa Hemmingsen and Anthony Fussy
Mary Ann Bishman was born Aug. 30, 1951, in Hutchinson. She was the daughter of Archie and Doris Bishman. Mary was baptized as an infant, and was later confirmed in her faith as a youth at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson. She received her education in Hutchinson, and was a graduate of the Hutchinson High School Class of 1969. Mary furthered her education at the University of Minnesota, Mankato, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in 1973.
Mary was an office administrator at the Minnesota State Patrol for over 35 years. Mary was employed as a Nursing Aid at Burn’s Manor in Hutchinson. She then became a receptionist at St. Therese’s Nursing Home in New Hope.
Mary was a lifelong member of St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson. She was an active member of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME), was very involved with fundraising for the Democratic Party, and also volunteered to promote Brooklyn Park.
Mary enjoyed planting flowers and spending time with her nieces, great nieces, and nephew. She also loved being with her dogs, Ernie and Teddi.
Mary passed away Wednesday, June 3, at her home in Brooklyn Park, at the age of 68 years.
Blessed be her memory.
Mary is survived by her mother Doris Sturges of Hutchinson; siblings, Gary Bishman and his wife Jenny, of Phoenix, Arizona, Lee Bishman of Becker, Lisa Wichterman and her husband Greg, of Woodbury; nieces, Heather Deeney of Phoenix, Arizona, Bridget Bishman and her husband George Kotselas, of Queens Creek, Arizona, Vanessa Hemmingsen and her husband Luke, of Little Canada, Jocelyn Zajicek and her husband Jared, of Plymouth; great-nieces and great-nephew, Kyra Deeney, Holly Deeney, Lillian Zajicek, and Anthony Hemmingsen; many other relatives and friends
Mary was preceded in death by her father Archie Bishman; and grandparents, AB and Mary Bishman and George and Ruth Boller.
