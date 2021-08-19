Aug. 16, 2021
Mary Ann (Carrigan) Nelson, 78, of Buffalo, passed away Aug. 16, surrounded by her loved ones. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 19, at the funeral home. Further visitation Friday morning, one hour prior to Mass at the church. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, Aug. 20, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Buffalo. Interment at a later date.
Mary was grounded in her Catholic faith and her greatest joy was her family. Her loving and caring heart will be missed by many other family members and friends. Fond memories of Mary's strong Irish wit, spirit (and stubbornness!) will always be with us as we raise a glass of Jameson: "Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard, but always near. Still loved, still missed and very dear.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Wayne; and beloved children, John (Terri), Anthony (Jennifer), Ann Thole (Steve), Amy Christensen, Luke, and Matthew. Mary adored and cherished her grandchildren, Elizabeth, Jack, Joe, Andrew, Amanda, Ben, Jake, Calvin, Alex, Samantha, Dustin, and Kelsey.
Preceded in death by her parents Jerome and Mildred Carrigan; brother and sister in-law Jerry and Naomi Carrigan; Anthony and Jennifer Nelson Twins; and other dear family and friends"
In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Minneapolis Children’s Hospital in memory of Jameson Carrigan.
The Peterson Chapel in Buffalo is serving the family. Online condolences may be made to thepetersonchapel.com