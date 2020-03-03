Feb. 27, 2020
Mary Ann Hansen, 82, of Hutchinson, passed away Thursday, Feb. 27, at GlenFields Living with Care in Glencoe. Memorial service was Tuesday, March 3, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson with interment in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls at a later date. The Rev. John Pasche officiated. Organist was Dr. Joan DeVee Dixon. Congregational hymns were “On Eagle’s Wings,” “How Great Thou Art” and “Amazing Grace.” Urn bearers were Andy Hansen and Ally Pearson
Mary Ann Hansen was born Nov. 28, 1937, in Cottonwood. She was the daughter of Loren and Hattie (Schumacher) Weedman. Mary Ann was baptized as an infant March 18, 1945, at Christ Lutheran in Church Stately Township, and was later confirmed in her faith as a youth. She received her education in Sanborn and was a graduate with the Sanborn High School Class of 1955.
Oct. 16, 1958, Mary Ann was united in marriage to Percy Hansen at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Springfield. This marriage was blessed with three children, Renee, Terry, and Alan. Mary Ann and Percy resided in Winthrop, before moving to Hutchinson in 1985. For 18 years, Percy and Mary Ann lived and worked with the people at Dungarvin Homes in Hutchinson. They considered them their second family. They shared 51 years of marriage until the passing of Percy on May 21, 2010.
Mary Ann was employed as a Healthcare Coordinator at Dungarvin Homes, Certified Nursing Aid in Winthrop, and at Skyview Nursing Home in Hurley, Wisconsin. Mary Ann retired Jan. 1, 2008. She was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson.
Mary Ann enjoyed going to the casino, crocheting, reading, and fishing. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and friends. Mary Ann loved to tend to her gardens and spend time with her pets.
Mary Ann passed away on Thursday, Feb. 27, at GlenFields Living with Care in Glencoe, at the age of 82 years. Blessed be her memory.
Mary Ann is survived by her children, Renee Trettin and her husband Tim, of Litchfield, Terry Hansen and his wife Beverly, of Hutchinson, Alan Hansen of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Andy Hansen and his wife Linsey, Ally Pearson and her husband Nate, Ashley Telecky and her husband Jake, Jordan Hansen and his wife Maranda, Amber Hansen and Alexxis Trettin; great-grandchildren, Tailynn, Adalynn, Bennett, Paityn, Evelyn, Brielle, Amelia and Jaxxon; sister-in-law, Lorna Weedman of New Ulm; many other relatives and friends.
Mary Ann is preceded in death by her parents Loren and Hattie Weedman; husband Percy Hansen; siblings, Kenneth Weedman, Clifford Weedman, Vivian Ewald and her husband Marlin, Marjorie Johnson and her husband Einer, Lowell Weedman, Lyle Weedman and his wife Natalie; brother-in-law Alvin Hansen; sisters-in-law, Darlene Hansen, Gertrude Weedman, Noreen Weedman and Jeanette Hammermeister; several nieces and nephews.
