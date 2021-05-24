May 15, 2021
Mary Ann Johnson, 72, of Litchfield died May, 15 at Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park. Visitation was Sunday at Johnson-Hagglund Funeral and Cremation Service in Litchfield. Interment will be at a later date in Ripley Cemetery.
Mary Ann Johnson, the daughter of J.R. and Selma (Dreher) Johnson was born July 18, 1948, in Litchfield. She grew up in the Grove City/Litchfield area. As her father and uncles built and operated Johnson Brothers Construction, she traveled with her family to various construction sites throughout the country during her youth and teenage years. She graduated from Litchfield High School in 1966 and continued her education at Gustavus Adolphus College studying elementary education. On Oct. 24, 1970, she married Joseph Michels at First Lutheran Church in Litchfield. They then moved to Farmington, New Mexico for Joe's work with Johnson Brothers' Construction.
In June of 1972 they returned to Litchfield. Mary Ann enjoyed being a homemaker and raising her children. She was active at St. Philip's Church for many years and then joined First Lutheran Church. After her children had grown, she worked periodically as a teacher's assistant at Lake Ripley Elementary School. Similar to her younger years when she traveled with her family to various construction sites, Mary Ann enjoyed moving and lived in several homes in the area and on local lakes. She also spent recent winters in Arizona, enjoying the Sun City and Mesa, Arizona areas. She enjoyed singing and was a member of the Rainbow Singers. She also enjoyed gardening, reading and spending time at her mother's cabin on Green Lake with her sisters and families. Most of all she loved spending time with her grandchildren by reading with them and attending their various activities as they grew and were involved in sports, performances and various school related events.
She is survived by her daughter Monica (Greg) Nathe of Elk River; sons, Jason (Andrea) Michels of Litchfield, and Troy (Angela) Michels of Stowe, Vermont; grandchildren, Katie Lemcke, Tyson Michels, Sam Lemcke, Lexie Lemcke, Kylie Michels, Beau Nathe, Emily Michels, Ryder Michels, and Taylor Trisha "TT" Michels. She is also survived by her sisters, Bonnie Johnson of Laguna Beach, California, Sharon Johnson Schuetze of Spicer, and Susan (Tim) Berg of New London; and former husband Joe Michels.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter Trisha Michels; and brother Daniel Johnson.
Please sign our online guestbook at johnsonhagglund.com