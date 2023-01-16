Jan. 9, 2023
Mary Ann Rannow, 81, of Hutchinson passed away Jan. 9 at Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park. Mass of Christian Burial was Saturday at St. Anastasia Catholic Church with interment in the church cemetery. Clergy officiating was the Rev. Paul Wolf, pianist was Bev Wangerin, song leader was Lucy Newcomb. Music selections were "Borning Cry," " Here I Am, Lord," "Shepherd Me O Lord," "Amazing Grace," "Bread Of Life," "Song Of Farewell" and "Let There Be Peace On Earth." Honorary urn bearers were her great-grandchildren, Audrey and Charles Kieser, Emma and Ethan Czech. Urn bearer was Joshua Kieser.
She was born July 15, 1941, in Alton, Iowa. the daughter of Leo and Ceveria (Baune) Ahles. She was baptized as an infant at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Alton, and was later confirmed in her faith as a youth at St. Dionysius Catholic Church in Tyler, Minnesota. She received her education in Tyler through the 10th grade, then transferred to Hutchinson High School.
On June 18, 1960, Mary Ann was united in marriage to Donald Rannow at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson. Mary Ann and Donald made their home in Hutchinson with two children, Susan and Steven. They shared 28 years of marriage until Donald passed away May 15, 1989.
Mary Ann was employed at 3M for 27 years before retiring in 1997. She was a member of St. Anastasia Catholic Church.
She enjoyed playing bingo, doing yard work, gardening, and attending tractor pulls. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren and friends. They were all very important to her. Mary Ann had a giving heart and a strong love for all animals. She would often donate to the Heart of Minnesota Animal Shelter in Hutchinson. Mary Ann had recently adopted a cat, Gloria, from the shelter.
Blessed be her memory.
Mary Ann is survived by her children, Susan Kieser and her husband, Dan of Hutchinson, Steven Rannow of Mankato; grandchildren, Joshua Kieser and his wife, Jodi, Crystal Czech and her husband, Brian; great-grandchildren, Audrey Kieser, Charles Kieser, Emma Czech, Ethan Czech; special friend, James "Jim" Burmeister of Stewart; special cat, Gloria; many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Ceveria Ahles; husband, Donald "Fuzzy" Rannow; brother, Carl Ahles; special dogs, Chloe and Hannah.
Arrangements were by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.