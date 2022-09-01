Aug. 29, 2022
Mary Ann Wetherell, 81, wife of Gary, of Hutchinson Township, passed away on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at her home. Funeral service was Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson with interment in Hector City Cemetery in Hector. Clergy officiating was the Rev. Mark McCalib. Special music (CD): Daniel O'Donnell "The Old Rugged Cross", "What A Friend We Have In Jesus" and "Amazing Grace". Casket bearers were, Jim Schlagel, Mark Baumgartner, Eugene Rausch, Jeff Betker, Jerry Cornen, Steven Larson.
Mary Ann Wetherell was born on May 4, 1941, in Willmar. She was the daughter of Wendell and Clara (Larson) DeLong. Mary Ann was baptized as an infant and confirmed in her faith as a youth at United Methodist Church in Hector. She received her education in Hector, and was a graduate of the Hector High School Class of 1959.
On Sept. 6, 1969, Mary Ann was united in marriage to Gary Wetherell at United Methodist Church in Hector. Mary Ann and Gary Lee lived in the city of Hutchinson for a few years and then moved to a farm east of Hutchinson before moving to their farm on Major Avenue where they made their home for the last 12 years. They shared 52 years of marriage.
Mary Ann spent her time as a homemaker, working on the farm and helping Gary Lee with the bookkeeping of his businesses.
Mary Ann enjoyed riding horses in her youth, gardening, cooking, knitting, playing the guitar and piano, and traveling with Gary.
Mary Ann passed away on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at her home, at the age of 81 years.
Blessed be her memory.
Mary Ann is survived by her husband, Gary Wetherell of Hutchinson Township; sister in-law, Gloria Wetherell of Brooklyn Center; many other relatives and friends.
Mary Ann is preceded in death by her parents, Wendell and Clara DeLong; brother, Darrel DeLong.
