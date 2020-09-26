Sept. 19, 2020
Mary C. Dahlke, 73, of Dassel passed away Saturday, Sept. 19, at GlenFields Living with Care in Glencoe. Funeral service was Friday, Sept. 25, at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. Interment was Saturday, Sept. 26, at Owatonna Memorial Gardens in Owatonna. The Rev. John Pasche officiated. Organist was Joan DeVee Dixon. Congregational hymns were "Just As I Am,” "Beautiful Savior” and "Abide With Me." Casket bearers were Ryan Johnson, Jordan Johnson, James Jensen, Michael Olson, William "Billy" Rott and Darin Rott.
Mary Allen Jensen Dahlke was born March 2, 1947, in Owatonna. She was the daughter of Oren and Catherine (Herron) Allen. Mary was baptized March 16, 1947, at Church of Saint Mary's in Blooming Prairie, and later confirmed in her faith as a youth in the Catholic faith. She received her education in Blooming Prairie, and was a graduate with the Blooming Prairie High School Class of 1965.
On July 23, 1966, Mary was united in marriage to James Jensen. This marriage was blessed with four children, Brian, Tonia, Tamara Marie and MaryBeth. They shared 11 years of marriage until the passing of James July 14, 1977. On Aug. 14, 1987, Mary was united in marriage to Richard Dahlke at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Owatonna. Together with Richard's four children, Lowell, Racquel, Eric and Aaron, they became one family. Mary and Richard resided in Dassel. They shared 33 years of marriage.
Mary worked at various jobs and then was employed as a lead/supervisor at Hutchinson Technology Inc. until she retired in 1996.
Mary enjoyed going to casinos, traveling, watching sports and soap operas, and spending time with her grandchildren. She also was a hospice and hospital auxiliary volunteer.
Blessed be her memory.
Mary is survived by her husband Richard Dahlke of Dassel; children, Brian Jensen and his wife Heather of Fairmont, and Tonia Johnson and her husband Russ of Hutchinson; stepchildren, Lowell Dahlke and his wife Bobbie of Rockford, Racquel Rott and her husband Sam of Faribault, Eric Dahlke and his wife Kristin of Dassel, and Aaron Dahlke of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Ryan Johnson and his fiance Amelia Preddy, Brittany Jensen and her fiance James McCleskey, James Jensen, Jordan Johnson, William Rott, Michael Olson, Darin Rott, Emily Olson, Kylie Johnson and Kendalyn Dahlke; one great-grandson, Brayden Johnson; brother Joseph Allen and his wife Ellen of Kasson; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Terry Allen of Rochester, Roger Jensen of Albert Lea, Gary Jensen of Kasson, Al Henke of St. Paul, Edith Severson of Cumberland, Wisconsin, Leroy Dahlke of Spicer, Maynard Dahlke and his wife Janelle of Arlington, and Rita Dahlke of Bloomington; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents Oren and Catherine Allen; first husband James Jensen; daughters in infancy, Tamara Jensen and MaryBeth Jensen; brother James Allen; sister Donna Ditlevson.
