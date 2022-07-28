July 23, 2022
Mary Jane Knese Dobbs, loving and devoted wife, mother, sister, niece, aunt, and friend passed away on July 23, 2022 at Regions Hospital in St. Paul at the age of 49, due to complications related to septic infections. Mary was cremated and a memorial service will be at 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 31, 2022 at Cross Point Church in Hutchinson.
Mary was born in 1973 to Donna Ann Smith in Fridley. She graduated high school and received her Associates Degree in St Cloud. Mary worked a few miscellaneous jobs before discovering that she had Systemic Lupus Erythematosus that left her frequently debilitated and susceptible to infections due to treatments. Despite her disability and no matter how sick, or in pain she was, she always wanted to help her children and others.
On April 30, 1999, she married Shane Dobbs and eventually settled in Hutchinson where they raised two children, Nicholas and Jordan.
Mary grew up surrounded by her brothers and assisted in their care growing up. She continued that love of children as she had two of her own and volunteered at the church to work in the nursery and for Mega Sports Camp week proceedings. She assisted her son with scouts/sports and her daughter in endeavors with girl scouts/church/sports and was always involved in school projects. She loved throwing parties for her children, as well as just having their friends over and hanging out and making her house feel like home to others. She attended bible study groups with the church. She had a great love for animals and gave a home to many.
Mary is survived by her husband, Shane; children, Nicholas (Jasmine) and Jordan (Antonio); mother, Donna; brothers, Paul (Christine) Bertram, Loren (Felicia) Smith, Isaac (Michelle) Smith; her aunt Mary (Ronnie) - who was like a mother to her; and three nieces and two nephews.