June 8, 2020
Mary E. Alsleben, 95, of Hutchinson, passed away Monday, June 8, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Private graveside service will be at Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. The Rev. John Pasche will officiate. Song leader is Lucy Newcomb. Congregational hymn is “The Old Rugged Cross.” Urn bearers are Cooper and Tyler Arends.
Mary Elaine Alsleben was born May 21, 1925, in Hutchinson. She was the daughter of 12 children to Charles Edgar and Mary Rose (McNellis) Putney. Mary was baptized as an infant and was later confirmed in her faith as a youth, both at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson. She received her education in Hutchinson and was a graduate of the Hutchinson High School Class of 1943.
On Nov. 27, 1943, Mary was united in marriage to Melvin Gustav Alsleben at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. This marriage was blessed with one daughter, Diane. Mary and Melvin resided in Hutchinson and shared 42 years of marriage.
Mary was employed in the office at 3M on March 12, 1947, in Hutchinson and continued for more than 40 years. She developed many lasting friendships through the years there, especially with Sumiko (Pete) Nelson, who she helped adjust to living in Hutchinson from Japan. She retired in 1987.
Mary was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson.
Mary enjoyed bowling, bird watching, reading, watching car racing and crossword puzzles. She also enjoyed volunteering at the local library, McLeod County Historical Society and 3M functions. Mary spent many summers at the cabin on Spirit Lake in Okoboji.
When Mary needed assistance with her care, she became a resident at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson on Oct. 18, 2018. Blessed be her memory.
Mary is survived by her daughter, Diane (David) Arends of Brandon, South Dakota; grandson, Brian (Kimberly) Arends of Luverne; great-grandchildren, Cooper Arends and Tyler Arends; sister, Faye Prieve of Dassel; brother, Donald (Darlene) Putney of Litchfield; sisters-in-law, Shirley Burmeister of Hutchinson, Beverly Alsleben of Hutchinson, Elsie Alsleben of Hutchinson, Dorothy Alsleben of Hutchinson, Elnora Putney of Detroit Lakes, and Rosie Putney of Bismarck, North Dakota; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Mary is preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Mary Putney; husband, Melvin Alsleben; siblings, Wally (Marilyn) Putney, Norman (Margie) Putney, Russell (Darlene) Putney, Robert Putney, Wayne (Juanita) Putney, Roger (Marie) Putney, Jack Putney, Dorothy (Sam) Stafne and Lucy (Richard) Smykalski; sister-in-law Rosella Hanson and her husband Vernon; brothers-in-law, Roy Alsleben, Ivan Alsleben, Earl Alsleben, Melvin Burmeister, Sam Prieve and William Sandman.
