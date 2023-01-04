Dec. 20, 2022
Mary F. Evans, 73, of Hutchinson, passed away on Friday, Dec. 20, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Memorial service was Wednesday, Jan. 4, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Clergy officiating was the Rev. Brian Nehring.
Mary Frances Evans was born on March 17, 1949, in Redwood Falls. She was the daughter of Howard and Virginia (Jorges) Beck. Mary was baptized as an infant and was later confirmed in the Episcopalian church as a youth. She received her education in Hutchinson, and was a graduate of the Hutchinson High School Class of 1967.
On April 27, 1974, Mary was united in marriage to Michael Evans in Grove City, Ohio. This marriage was blessed with two children, Trevor and Jillian. Mary and Michael resided in Hutchinson. They shared 46 years of marriage before the passing of Michael on April 27, 2020.
Mary was primarily a homemaker and stay-at-home mother and later was employed at Hutchinson Technology Inc. and 3M. She was a sponsor/member of Twin Cities PBS. She was an active donor to Heart of Minnesota Animal Shelter in Hutchinson and adopted a wide variety of pets over the years.
Mary enjoyed gardening and reading. She enjoyed traveling and took several trips to Great Britain, including London, Scotland, and Wales. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family, grandson, and friends.
Mary passed away on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson, at the age of 73 years.
Blessed be her memory.
Mary is survived by her son, Trevor Evans and his wife Krystal of Hutchinson; daughter, Jillian Evans of Los Angeles, California; grandson, Liam Evans of Hutchinson; brothers, John A-Frame Beck of Hutchinson, Charles “Chuck” and his wife Christi of Grand Rapids; many other relatives and friends.
Mary is preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Virginia Beck; husband, Michael Evans; sister, Barb Lattner.
