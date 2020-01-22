Jan. 17, 2020
Mary Wolf Goede, 99, died Jan. 17 at Lake Minnetonka Shores Care Center in Spring Park. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, with viewing at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, 2385 Commerce Blvd., Mound, Minnesota. Burial service will be later at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Park, Kansas.
Mary was born Feb. 27, 1920, on the family homestead near Park, Kansas, to Volga German immigrant parents, Bernhard Wolf and Catherine Zimmerman, both of whom had been born in Russia. During World War II, she worked in a defense plant in San Diego, where she and Darrell married as the war ended. Mary had a great love for family, German foods and traditions. Over her long lifetime, Mary performed volunteer work for various charities and, up until her physical condition restricted her from doing so, she relished engaging in conversation about the world, local and national politics, and her family. Her final resting place will be next to her husband in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Park, Kansas.
Mary was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Darrell Melvin Goede, who died Dec. 23, 1962; parents; six brothers; four sisters; and one stillborn infant girl.
She is survived by her four children, Larry Goede and his wife, Kathleen Weibel, of Eagan; Nancy Glover of Burke, Virginia; Daniel Goede and his wife, Donna Goede, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; and Mary Catherine LeFevere and her husband, Clayton LeFevere, of Chanhassen; 10 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Memorials can be sent to one of Mary’s favorite charities, the American Diabetes Association or Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 202 Cottonwood Street, Park, KS 67751.
Call Huber Funeral and Cremation Services, Eden Prairie Chapel, at 952-949-4970.