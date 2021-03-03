Feb. 23, 2021
Mary H. Blumhoefer, 78, of Hector, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 23, surrounded by her family at her home in Hector. Funeral service was Wednesday, March 3, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Bird Island, with interment following in the St. John’s Catholic Church Cemetery in Hector. The Rev. Joe Steinbeisser officiated. Organist was Judy Schindler. Song leader was Amy Hollan. Musical selections were“Here I Am, Lord”, “Irish Blessing”, “Amazing Grace”, and “On Eagle’s Wings”. Honorary casket bearers were the Hector Lioness Club. Casket bearers were Laurence Gass III, Bryce Rippentrop, Zachary Fischer, Dustin Dovenmuehle, Briggs Blumhoefer, and Gary Rippentrop.
Mary Helen Blumhoefer was born June 14, 1942, in Milaca. She was the daughter of Arnold William and Isabel Catherine (Burns) Beaver. Mary was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in her faith as a youth, both at St. Louis Catholic Church in Foreston. She received her education in Milaca and was a graduate with the Milaca High School Class of 1960. Mary then furthered her education at Northwestern Institute of Medical Technology in St. Paul, and earned a certificate in Laboratory Technician.
On Aug. 8, 1964, Mary was united in marriage to Roger Blumhoefer in Foreston. This marriage was blessed with five children, Theresa, Christine, Dominic, Jonathan, and Rebecca. After their marriage they resided in Hector. They shared 51 years of marriage until the passing of Roger Jan. 10, 2016.
Mary was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was employed at Hutchinson Technology Incorporated for 22 years until her retirement in 2007.
She enjoyed crocheting, needlework, baking, playing cards, and cribbage. Mary was a Girl Scout leader and charter member of the Hector Lioness Club. She was a very active member and taught catechism at St. John’s Catholic Church in Hector prior to the church closing. She was then a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Bird Island.
Mary passed away Tuesday, Feb. 23, at her home in Hector, at the age of 78 years. Blessed be her memory.
Mary is survived by her children, Theresa Dovenmuehle and her husband Allan, of Buffalo Lake, Christine Fischer and her husband James, of Marshall, Dominic Blumhoefer and his wife Jamie, of Hutchinson, Rebecca Blumhoefer of Hector; grandchildren, Dustin Dovenmuehle, Miranda (Alyssa) Fischer, Zachary Fischer, Briggs Blumhoefer, Emery Blumhoefer; sister-in-law June Beaver of St. Cloud; many other relatives and friends.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents Arnold and Isabel Beaver; husband Roger Blumhoefer; son Jonathan Paul Blumhoefer; grandchildren, Alexander Blumhoefer, Joshua Dovenmuehle; brother Robert Beaver.
Arrangements by Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hector. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.