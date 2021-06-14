May 27. 2021
Mary J. Forsberg, 68, of Hutchinson, passed away Thursday, May 27, at the University of Minnesota Medical Center in Minneapolis. Memorial Service was Monday, June 14, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson with interment in the Stockholm Lutheran Cemetery in Stockholm Township, at a later date. The Rev. Dave Wollan officiated. Organist was Austin Willhite. Soloist was Austin Willhite “What A Friend We Have In Jesus” and “How Great Thou Art.” Urn bearer was Ryan Forsberg.
Mary Jean Forsberg was born May 5, 1953, in Hutchinson. She was the daughter of Ray and Alvina (Ziemer) Benton. Mary was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in her faith as a youth. She received her education in Hutchinson and was a graduate with the Hutchinson High School Class of 1971.
On May 7, 1977, Mary was united in marriage to Dennis. This marriage was blessed with two children, Kris and Ryan. Mary and Dennis resided in Hutchinson. They shared 39 years of marriage until the passing of Dennis May 20, 2016.
Mary was employed at Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing in the production department for 34 years.
She enjoyed working with her friends, watching the Minnesota Twins and Vikings, fishing, laying in the sun, reading, crosswords, Sudoku, and spending time with her family and friends.
Mary passed away Thursday, May 27, at the University of Minnesota Medical Center, at the age of 68 years.
Blessed be her memory.
Mary is survived by her sons Kris Forsberg of Hutchinson, Ryan Forsberg and his significant other Jamie Blahowski, of Hutchinson; stepdaughter Allison Nohner and her husband Eric; granddaughter Lexie Forsberg, Jules, Lily, and Eva; siblings, George Benton and his wife Janice, of Glencoe, Jim Benton and his wife Janice, of Pierre, South Dakota, Phil Benton and his significant other Chareen, of Las Vegas, Nevada, Mike Benton and his wife Betty, of Chandler, Arizona; many other relatives and friends.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents Ray and Alvina Benton; husband Dennis Forsberg; nephew Kyle Benton; dog Kitty.
