May 16, 2021
Mary J. Simondet, 95, of Hutchinson, passed away Sunday, May 16, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Mass of Christian Burial will be 2:00 p.m., Thursday, June 17, at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Glencoe. Gathering of family and friends will be one hour prior to the service all at church. Interment will be in the Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis. The Rev. Matthew Wiering officiating. Congregational hymns are “On Eagle’s Wings,” “Precious Lord, Take My Hand,” “Hail Mary, Gentle Woman,” and “We Will Rise Again.”
Mary June Simondet was born June 17, 1925, in Chicago, Illinois. She was the daughter of William and Mary (White) Bushell. Mary was baptized as an infant and was later confirmed in her faith as a youth. She received her education in Chicago.
On Jan. 23, 1946, Mary was united in marriage to Douglas Simondet in Chicago. This marriage was blessed with seven children, Diane, Annette, Pamela, Bill, Robert, Michael and Maureen. Mary and Douglas resided in Iowa, Illinois, and have resided in Minnesota since 1950. They shared 46 years of marriage until Douglas passed away in 1992.
Mary was employed as a secretary at Railway Express in Chicago. She was an active member of St. Pius X Catholic Church in Glencoe, where she was involved in various church groups. Mary was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 95 in Glencoe.
Mary loved to sing. She also enjoyed teaching ballet, tap and acrobatics. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren and friends.
On July 21, 2014, Mary became a resident at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. She passed away there Sunday, May 16, at the age of 95 years.
Blessed be her memory.
Mary is survived by her children, Diane Montague and her husband Mike, of Orlando, Florida, Annette Schwarze of Hutchinson, Pamela Kormylo of Minneapolis, Bill Simondet and his wife Carol, of Litchfield, Michael Simondet of McAlester, Oklahoma, Maureen Simondet of Hutchinson; 10 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; many other relatives and friends.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents Willam and Mary Bushell; husband Douglas Simondet; son Robert “Bob” Simondet; son-in-law John Schwarze; and grandson Marc Smith.
