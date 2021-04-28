April 21, 2021
Mary J. Wagner, 68, of Cokato, passed away Wednesday, April 21, at Hutchinson Health. Memorial services were Wednesday, April 28, at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. The Rev. Steve Olcott officiated. Organist was Bev Wangerin. Special music was “How Great Thou Art” by Carrie Underwood and “You Are My Sunshine” by Jasmine Thompson. Congregational hymns were “Amazing Grace" and “On Eagle’s Wings.” Urn bearers were Mary’s grandchildren, Kohen and Adalynn Busse.
Mary Jennifer Wagner was born Oct. 24, 1952, in St. Louis Park. She was the daughter of Hubert and Eleanor Primus. Mary was baptized as an infant and was later confirmed in her faith as a youth. She received her education in Cokato and was a graduate of the Cokato High School Class of 1971.
On March 22, 1996, Mary was united in marriage to Keith Wagner at Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. They continued to reside in Hutchinson together with Mary’s children, Scott and Kelly. They later relocated to Cokato in 2016. Mary and Keith celebrated their 25-year anniversary this past March.
Following high school graduation, Mary worked at 3M in Hutchinson in various production and warehouse positions until she finally retired after 40 years. She made many of her friends while at 3M that she remained close with to this day.
Mary enjoyed traveling with Keith to sunny Mexico and Germany to visit close friends. Her summers were spent fishing, camping and motorcycling. Mary was an avid reader of crime/mystery books, enjoyed coffee with the Cokato girls on Mondays, and any spare time, she cherished spending it with her kids and grandbabies.
Blessed be her memory.
Mary is survived by her husband Keith Wagner of Cokato; children, Kelly Busse and her husband Jarit of Darwin, and Scott Bulau of Brooklyn Park; grandchildren, Kohen and Adalynn Busse; sisters, Pat Miller and her husband Steve of Dassel, Jayme Sherman of Grove City, and Penny Zabel and her husband Robert of Springfield, Missouri; many other relatives and friends.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents Hubert and Eleanor Primus; and sister Marge Ryder.
