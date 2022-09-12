Sept. 9, 2022
Mary Jo Ardolf, 87, of Silver Lake passed away Sept. 9 at Glencoe Regional Health surrounded by her family. A Christian Mass celebrating her life will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at Holy Family Catholic Church in Silver Lake. A visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, at The Maresh Funeral Home in Silver Lake. Further visitation will be from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Casket bearers are Jacob Mallak, Jordan Mallak, Grant Boyer, Joshua Hallquist, Sawyer Ardolf, and Mark Worshek. The Rev. Matthew Wiering will be the Celebrant. Angela Dostal, niece of Mary Jo, is the reader. Gift bearers are Savannah Ardolf and Sydney Ardolf. Interment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery.
Mary Jo Ardolf was born June 20, 1935, the daughter of Thomas Sr. and Gladys (Makovsky) Zanoth. She was baptized and confirmed in the Catholic faith. She graduated from Silver Lake High School in 1953. On Aug. 27, 1957, she was united in marriage to Albert Ardolf Jr. at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Their marriage was blessed with five children. The couple resided and farmed in Rich Valley Township and shared 58 years of marriage. Mary Jo raised her five children and helped on the family farm. Mary Jo also was employed part-time at Green Giant and Cliff’s Super Market. Her favorite job was babysitting and spending numerous years with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Mary Jo was a member of the Church of the Holy Family and of the CCW. She also belonged to the Silver Lake American Legion Auxiliary. Mary Jo loved spending time with all her family. Her grandchildren brought her great joy and happiness. When her great grandchildren started arriving, her heart filled with more joy and when they were together her smiles were big and her heart was filled with happiness.
Mary Jo had many interests in life, she loved baking and spending time teaching her grandchildren how to bake, watching Mollie B. along with other polka shows, and visiting with family. Abbie and Mary Jo showed the grandchildren the fun in ice fishing from little on... even when someone’s little leg ended up in a wet, cold, ice hole. Mary Jo and Abbie spent countless hours playing cards with family and friends, going to polka dances, and spending time at the casino.
Mary Jo is survived by her loving children, Karen (Jeff) Kranz, Julie (Jeffery) Mallak, Ann (Michael) Boyer, Bruce Ardolf, and Scott (Shauna) Ardolf; grandchildren, Nick (RaeAnn) Kranz, Jacob (Kristen) Mallak, Jessica Dressel, Jordan Mallak, Ashley (Josh) Hallquist, Grant (Carissa) Boyer, Savannah Ardolf, Sawyer Ardolf, and Sydney Ardolf; great-grandchildren, Peyton Raiber Knisley, Kadence, Brantley, and Kora Kranz, Carter and Taylor Mallak, Jase and Ezra Dressel, and Mason Boyer; sisters, Lois (Ron) Miskosky, Rita Worshek; brother, Tom (Ruth) Zanoth.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband Albert (Abbie) Ardolf Jr.; parents, Thomas Sr. and Gladys Zanoth; brother Michael Zanoth; mother and father in-law, Albert Sr. and Josephine Ardolf; brother in-law, Dennis Worshek; grandson Jess Kranz; great-granddaughter Talon Jade Dressel; and many other relatives.
