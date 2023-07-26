July 25, 2023
Mary Josephine (Wiemiller) Kopesky, 74 of Winsted, was received by her Lord, into His loving arms, on July 25. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday, july 28 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Winsted with visitation one hour prior to the Mass. Inurnment in Holy Trinity Cemetery.
Mary Jo was born in Hutchinson on April 23, 1949, the daughter of Joseph and Clara (Fleischacker) Wiemiller, and the eldest of three children. Raised in Winsted, she attended Holy Trinity Catholic Schools. On July 19, 1970 she met Duane, her husband of 52 years, whom she would marry eleven months later, on June 19, 1971.
Mary Jo and Duane settled down in Winsted and welcomed two girls, all while juggling busy careers. Mary Jo spent most of her career working for Winsted Telephone Company and was an active member of her community, her church, and her family.
Her faith was the pinnacle of her life, always putting Jesus first, and instilling in her children and grandchildren that all things are possible with God’s help. Mary Jo was a proud wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother – she was auntie Mary, Mimi, mama, and nana. She was a great walking partner to her sister-in-law Toots, a dependable big sister to Bill and Sue and the best mom her girls could ever ask for.
Mary Jo is survived by her husband, Duane; daughters, Jody (Chris) Barker and Allison (Cory) Zitzloff; brother, Bill (Luanne) Wiemiller; sister, Sue (Scot) Thomson; her grandchildren, Alex Barker (Liz), Zach Barker, Max Zitzloff (Maddy) and Lauren Zitzloff; and the apples of her eye – her great-grandchildren, Olivia and Jett.
Preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Clara Wiemiller, her in-laws, William and Lydia Kopesky; and several brothers and sisters-in-law.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Winsted.
The Chilson Funeral Home in Winsted is serving the family. Online condolences may be made to www.chilsonfuneralhome.com