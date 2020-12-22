Dec. 19, 2020
Mary L. Hoff, 66, of Hutchinson, passed away Saturday, Dec. 19, surrounded by her family at her home in Hutchinson. Funeral services will be 1:00 p,m, Wednesday, Dec. 23, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Acoma Township, with interment following in the church cemetery. The Rev. Eugene DeVries officiating. Organist is Jane Vacek. Duet by Rev. Eugene DeVries and Barb DeVries “The King of Love My Shepard Is”. Congregational hymns are “Abide With Me”, “On Eagle’s Wings”, and “I’m But A Stranger Here”. Casket bearers are Bill Stibal, Tom Kielty, Gwen Simonson, Charlie Kielty, Larry Koepp, and Terri Thell.
Mary Louise Hoff was born April 29, 1954, in St. Cloud, to James and G. Patricia (Cashman) Kielty. She was the fifth oldest of ten children. Mary was baptized as an infant in St. Cloud and was later confirmed in her faith as a youth Oct. 14, 1979, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Acoma Township. She received her education in Watkins, through grade school and was a graduate of the Kimball High School Class of 1972.
On Nov. 9, 1979, Mary was united in marriage to Jeff Hoff at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Acoma Township. This marriage was blessed with two sons, Dustin and Brandon. Mary and Jeff resided in Hutchinson and shared 41 years of marriage.
Mary was a loving homemaker to Jeff, Dustin and Brandon. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Acoma Township.
Mary enjoyed baking and playing with her grandchildren. She especially cherished the time spent with her family, grandchildren and friends.
Mary passed away Saturday, Dec. 19, surrounded by her family at her home in Hutchinson, at the age of 66 years.
Blessed be her memory.
Mary is survived by her husband Jeff Hoff of Hutchinson; son Brandon Hoff and his wife Lisa, of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Alexa, Dakota, and Ruby; siblings; Terri Thell and her husband Mark, Colleen Kielty, Peg Cook and her husband AJ, Tom Kielty and his wife Tamara, Charlie Kielty and his wife Lucy, Camille Kielty and Robin, Gwen Simonson and her husband Tom; many other relatives and friends.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents James and G. Patricia Kielty; son Dustin Hoff; brothers, Jim Kielty, and Brad Kielty; and father and mother-in-law Elmer and Irene Hoff.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Chapels in Hutchinson.