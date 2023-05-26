May 12, 2023
Mary Genevieve Loch, 64, of Watkins, died May 12. Services were livestreamed and can be viewed on Mary’s obituary page at www.johnsonhagglund.com.
Mary was born on Oct. 19, 1958, in Fargo, North Dakota, to Allen and Maxine (LeVasseur) Spath. She graduated from North Minneapolis High School in 1976. After graduation, she moved to the bay area in California where she lived and worked for seventeen years as a daycare provider. She then moved back to Minnesota with her son and daughter to be closer to family.
In 1994, Mary met Dale Loch and his two sons, and they decided to share a life together. Mary worked several different jobs, but eventually went back to daycare for another twelve years. She loved animals, so she started her own horse riding and boarding stable, and ran horse camps for kids. She had a love for Scottish Terrier dogs and raised them to sell as a hobby. Mary enjoyed many things in life, but enjoyed spending time with her family the most.
Mary is survived by her husband, Dale Loch of Watkins; children, Erick (Karen) Thompson of American Canyon, California, Catherine Thompson of Rochester; step-sons, Cody (Nikki) Loch and Cassidy Loch, both of Litchfield; grandson, Alexander Thompson; step-grandsons, Peyton and Jacob Loch; and her brother, Myron Spath.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Monica Wolcott; and her brother, Michael Spath.