July 24, 2020
Mary Frances Ludowese, 91, of Hutchinson passed away Friday, July 24, at the Christian Community Home in Hudson, Wisconsin. A private family Mass of Christian Burial was at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson with interment in the St. Willibrord Catholic Cemetery in Gibbon. The Rev. Paul Wolf officiated. Organist was Bev Wangerin. Soloist was Lucy Newcomb singing “Ave Maria.” Musical selections were “Here I Am, Lord,” “We Remember,” “Be Not Afraid,” “On Eagle’s Wings,” “Shepherd Me, O God” and “Song of Farewell.” Urn bearers were Mary’s great-grandchildren, Riley Ludowese and Vanessa Ludowese.
Mary Frances Ludowese was born April 10, 1929, in New Ulm. She was the daughter of George and Belinda (Corcoran) Eckert. Mary was baptized as an infant and was later confirmed in her faith as a youth at St. Willibrord’s Catholic Church in Gibbon. She received her education in Gibbon and was a graduate of the Gibbon High School Class of 1947. Mary continued her education at College of St. Teresa in Winona for two years, and then a College of St. Benedict.
On Feb. 7, 1950, Mary was united in marriage to Harold “Jim” Ludowese at St. Willibrord’s Catholic Church in Gibbon. This marriage was blessed with eight children, John, Thomas, Sharon, Ann, Mary, Maureen, Jane and Michael. Jim and Mary resided on the farm in rural Stewart. Mary was a loving wife and mother. She was a homemaker and cook for many hired hands on the farm, as well as being employed at the Buffalo Lake Elementary School as a librarian. They later moved to Hutchinson in 1979. She was a member of St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson. They shared 61 years of marriage until Jim passed away on Nov. 24, 2011.
Mary was proud of her Irish heritage, which helped her to develop a passion for genealogy. She was a gracious hostess for family and friends, welcoming and accepting everyone into her home. There was always dessert and coffee served.
Mary was patient and had a love for mentoring others. She was a volunteer in the coffee shop at Hutchinson Health. She was a bookkeeper for Ludowese Trucking. She did alterations and consulting at the Style Stable and worked for Edward D. Jones. Mary sponsored several children from International Orphanages.
Mary enjoyed genealogy, sewing, embroidery, needlepoint, crafts and reading. She was highly creative in sewing and decorating the doll houses that Jim built. Mary especially enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, friends and relatives.
When Mary needed assistance with her daily care, she became a resident at the Christian Community Home in Hudson, Wisconsin, on June 1, 2020.
Blessed be her memory.
Mary is survived by her children, John (Shirley) Ludowese of Hutchinson, Thomas (Kathy) Ludowese of Hutchinson, Sharon (John) Gernes of Hudson, Wisconsin, Ann (Henry) Weis of Chanhassen, Maureen Ludowese of Woodbury, Jane Ludowese of Woodbury, Michael Ludowese of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Andrew (Erin) Ludowese of Eden Prairie, Jennifer (Chris) Picken of Sartell, Daniel (Anna) Ludowese of St. Paul, Michelle Ludowese of Hutchinson, Brian Ludowese of Hutchinson, Joshua (Jackie) Gernes of Eden Prairie, Paul (Nikki) Gernes of Hudson, Wisconsin, Patrick Gernes of Hudson, Wisconsin, Laura (Chris) Jehle of Commerce Township, Michigan, Joel (Meghan) Weis of Plymouth, Gregory (Cate) Weis of Kasota, Steven (Sara) Weis of North Mankato; great-grandchildren, Abby Gernes, Vanessa and Morgann Ludowese, Colin, Blake and Stella Picken, Riley and Tayson Ludowese, Ayana and Hunter Kollar, Audrey Weis and Henry Ludowese; and many other relatives and friends.
Mary is preceded in death by her parents George and Belinda Eckert; husband Jim Ludowese; daughter Mary Ludowese; brothers, George Eckert, Bill Eckert and Joe Eckert; great-grandson Mason Weis; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guest book available at hantge.com.